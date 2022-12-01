If you have a PlayStation console, you will be able to participate in Sony's tournament and play against other players for various prizes. The tournament starts on December 1 and ends on January 31, giving players plenty of time to sign up and participate.

On the PlayStation 5, three games will be supported for the tournament, which are NBA 2K23, FIFA 23, and Guilty Gear Strive, while the PS4 has a much bigger catalog with a total of 15 games, including Mortal Kombat 11, Madden 23, and Tekken 7.

Rack up points to get a better ranking in the PlayStation Win-A-Thon

The event is not limited to residents of the US, rather it is available in various countries in South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. The overall ranking and tournament ladder are separated by the region you're playing in.

Each fighting and sports game will have different tournaments. The players' overall ranking is determined by the total number of wins and placements in the specific tournaments in both categories. Tournaments for each game will take place at different times so that participants can be maximized.

Competing titles for the PS4 (Image via Sony)

The only requirement for players to participate in Sony's Win-A-Thon is either a PS4 or a PS5 console and an active PlayStation Plus membership with no entry costs.

The first on-console tournament by Sony was held in 2016, but this time around, the company has made many changes and is more discoverable and accessible to players around the world.

Sony has introduced a 'Bracket Capping' feature for the event which will ensure a standard duration for every tournament by creating more brackets as more players join the competition while leaving the prize the same for each.

The brackets for the tournaments (Image via Sony)

Furthermore, there will be multiple tournaments at regular intervals held for each game so that people with different schedules from all around the world can participate easily.

To sign up for it, press the PS button to open the Control Center on your console, select an available tournament, and press the "Register" button to enter it. The dates and timings for each tournament will be mentioned in the Control Center itself.

A new discovery process has also been introduced on the PS5 so that players can simply scroll to the game they want to take part in, press the down button, and see a list of all the upcoming tournaments.

PlayStation @PlayStation Win cash prizes, DualSense controllers, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, and PS5 consoles in the PlayStation Win-A-Thon!



Play in tournaments on PS5 or PS4, rack up points, and win prizes. Learn more here: Win cash prizes, DualSense controllers, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, and PS5 consoles in the PlayStation Win-A-Thon!Play in tournaments on PS5 or PS4, rack up points, and win prizes. Learn more here: playst.cc/3GTA4lC 🏆 💸 Win cash prizes, DualSense controllers, Pulse 3D wireless headsets, and PS5 consoles in the PlayStation Win-A-Thon!Play in tournaments on PS5 or PS4, rack up points, and win prizes. Learn more here: playst.cc/3GTA4lC https://t.co/01al9NMYC9

PS4 players have a chance at winning a PlayStation 5 if they get a top-four overall ranking. Other prizes include a Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, premium in-game currency, and digital collectibles. Sony has mentioned that players may even receive a special collectible for just taking part in the Win-A-Thon.

For further information, fans can head to the PlayStation's blog website or join the official Discord server named "PlayStation Tournaments Community" to get the latest updates and connect with other participants to clear any doubts.

Poll : 0 votes