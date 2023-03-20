How does Pity work in Genshin Impact? Limited-time banner guide

Action RPG game Genshin Impact involves luck in obtaining characters and weapons. However, it has now introduced a " Pity " system that allows players a better chance of getting what they want. The system assures players that they will eventually get a 5-star character or weapon in the game.

Players can confirm their summons if they have enough in-game currency called Primogems. As F2P players might wish to obtain good wish-exclusive characters, it is important to know the mechanism for utilizing the required number of Primogems.

The following section will explain the process and how travelers can make the most of it.

Pity in Genshin Impact Character Event Wish

The Pity system in Genshin Impact guarantees that players will eventually obtain a 5-star character or weapon highlighted in the game. There are two variations of this Pity system available to players.

Each banner has a specific 5-star character showcased on it. Players who spend 90 Fates on the Event Wish will activate the Hard Pity system. This ensures that players will receive a 5-star character, either featured or from the Standard 'Wanderlust Invocation' roster, which currently includes characters such as Jean, Diluc, Mona, Keqing, Qiqi, and Tighnari.

Additionally, a concept called Soft Pity in Genshin Impact enhances the chances of obtaining a 5-star character before reaching the 90-wish limit. This effect can be active at around 75 wishes. Based on extensive testing and analysis, the game's community has found that the likelihood of receiving a 5-star character or weapon after reaching 75 wishes is higher.

Fortunately, the Pity count for each banner is transferrable to the next of the same type. This means that if two event-exclusive banners with two different featured 5-stars are available simultaneously, players can pull on either to increase their Pity count. However, if a player receives a 5-star character or weapon from one of the banners, the Pity count for the other will also reset.

Players can check the number of pulls in the History section of the Wish menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

When attempting to obtain a featured character in Genshin Impact for the first time, players will have a 50% chance of pulling them. If the featured character is not obtained, there is a 50% chance of getting any other character from the Standard Banner.

However, if the featured character is not obtained, the next 5-star pull will guarantee the said character. If the featured character is obtained through this guarantee, the probability of getting them again on the next attempt will return a 50-50 chance.

The 50-50 system, along with the Soft and the Hard Pity, constitute the Pity system for Limited Character Banners in Genshin Impact. The Pity for the Weapons Banner is calculated slightly differently from the Epitomized Path.

