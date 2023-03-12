Should you pull for Shenhe in Genshin Impact?

Shenhe is a great character in Genshin Impact, but not everybody will want to pull for her. Her main utility lies in enabling other high-power Cryo DPS units to deal more damage. She's not splash-able in most team comps, which can limit her usefulness to the player.

That said, Shenhe is amazing if you regularly use any of the following characters in most situations:

Ayaka

Ganyu

Eula

Aloy

Otherwise, Genshin Impact players won't get too much value out of this entity compared to other five-star characters who might be having a banner at the same time as her.

Why Shenhe is worth it for some Genshin Impact players

There are several reasons to pull for her (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a brief overview of what this character brings to the table:

Deific Embrace Passive can buff allies' Cryo DMG by 15%

Elemental Burst shreds Cryo and Physical RES by 6% to 15%

Spirit Communion Seal Passive can buff buffs Normal, Charged, Plunging, Elemental Skill, and Burst DMG by 15% after she uses her Elemental Skill.

Both Cryo and Physical units can appreciate what she offers to a team comp. Most notably, Ayaka-based lineups excel the most with Shenhe since the former hugely benefits from Cryo RES shred and a buff to her Cryo DMG.

Ganyu and Eula are also great characters who can utilize Shenhe's supportive capabilities quite effectively. One thing that Ayaka, Ganyu, and Eula all have in common is that they're Cryo units; others don't fully benefit from the aforementioned abilities, which leads to why some people skip her.

Why some players will skip Shenhe in Genshin Impact

She isn't universally good for everybody's accounts (Image via HoYoverse)

The Cloud Retainer's disciple excels in her niche in fully supporting Cryo DPS units to do crazy damage. However, not every player is going to be using Ayaka, Ganyu, Eula, or any other Cryo character in their teams.

If you're one of those types of gamers, then Shenhe's kit is essentially only going to benefit herself, which isn't particularly helpful. She will still be a good five-star character but won't be as worthwhile to get compared to other same-rarity entities having banners.

Other noticeable flaws include the following:

High Energy cost (80)

Somewhat low personal multipliers

You must consider whether a later banner will have something more valuable for your Primogems and Intertwined Fates. Many five-star characters work far better in most team comps, making them more splash-able at times.

Conclusion

She is a solid character overall (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe is a fantastic upgrade for Cryo-based lineups that seek to be competitive with the best team comps in Genshin Impact. No other character can fully replicate her value to these teams at the moment. In this instance, she is 100% worth pulling.

Travelers who do not care much for a Cryo-based playstyle can safely skip her and save their resources on a different five-star character. She will always return in a future Event Wish, meaning that some gamers can theoretically get good teammates for her by that point and then pull for the entity if they'd like.

Ultimately, Genshin Impact players should go for this character if they main another Cryo DPS unit.

