How to play Ancient Apparition in patch 7.29c of Dota 2 

Ancient Apparition is a ranged intelligence hero in Dota 2 which is usually played as hard support. This elemental spellcaster is very good for harassment in the lane.

Though he is a fragile hero, he is extremely painful to deal with because of his strong semi-spammable spells in the lane and a painful global ultimate.

Ancient Apparition is an excellent counter to the heroes which rely on regeneration like Huskar, which is one of the most broken heroes in this patch.

Ancient Apparition has an insane win-rate of 55.17% and is one of the best support heroes in the current meta.

Skills of Ancient Apparition in Dota 2

#1 Cold Feet

Apparition's first skill, Cold Feet, damages enemies and will also stun them unless they move away from the cast area, making the spell dangerous when used in conjunction with disables from allies in the lane, for example Wraithfire Blast from Wraith King or Storm Hammer from Sven.

#2 Ice Vortex

Ice Vortex has a low cooldown and is a zoning ability, applying heavy slow and magical damage amplification to nearby enemies. It also provides vision in the affected AoE.

#3 Chilling Touch

Chilling Touch endows Ancient Apparition's auto attack with enhanced magic damage from great range. Since Ice Vortex lowers the opponent hero's magic resistance, this spell is used as a combo with Ice Vortex.

#4 Ice Blast

Ice Blast is one of the game's most devastating spells, with a global range and radius that increases as the tracer travels further.

All enemies struck by it endure hefty damage, are temporarily prevented from healing or regenerating, and are instantly killed if their health falls too low.

Ancient Apparition can be devastating in the team fights of Dota 2, and is an excellent counter to heroes who rely on healing and regeneration like Slark, Morphling or Huskar.

Item Progression for Ancient Apparition in a game of Dota 2

Starting Items

Starting Items for Ancient Apparition (Image via Valve - Dota 2)

It is best to start with some health and mana regeneration, one Faerie Fire and a Magic Stick. In the early game, Ancient Apparition is one of the most annoying heroes in Dota 2 due to the constant nukes and slows in the laning phase.

Ancient Apparition goes for the usual support items like Glimmer Cape and Force Staff. In the late game, AA might go for a Kaya to increase his Ice Blast damage which builds into a Kaya and Sange to give added durability in the late game of Dota 2.

As a hero that remains far away from the team fights and sends his Ice Blasts into the team fights of Dota 2, he is one of the most crucial heroes due to the nature of his spells and low cooldowns.

A Ghost Scepter grants him invulnerability from physical damage which is dished out by most carry heroes.