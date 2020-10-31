How to play Battle Royale in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

COD Mobile has become one of the most popular choices on the mobile platform. The rise of this game’s popularity can be credited to the array of game modes that it offers.

Battle Royale and Multiplayer are the two primary game modes in Call of Duty: Mobile. Many newer players joining this title desire to play the former but do not know how to do so. In this article, we provide a detailed guide to start such a match in COD Mobile.

Beginners guide for playing Battle Royale in COD Mobile

#1 Ranked Battle Royale

Players can start a ranked BR match by following these steps:

Step 1: First, they have to open COD Mobile and click on the ‘Ranked’ option on the main screen.

Press on the 'Ranked' option

Step 2: Players then have to press on the ‘Battle Royale’ tab.

Click on the Battle Royale tab

Step 3: Lastly, they need to press the ‘Go’ button when ready.

Click on the 'Go' button

Note: Players have to reach Level 7 to unlock the Ranked Mode.

#2 Normal Battle Royale

Users can also play Unranked BR games in COD Mobile. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: They can open this game and directly click on the ‘Battle Royale’ option on the right side of the main screen.

Click on the 'Battle Royale' tab

Step 2: Next, users have to press the ‘Start’ option on the bottom-right corner.

Press on the ‘Start’ button

Step 3: An Unranked BR match will soon commence.

Players can click on the option present above the ‘Start’ option to change the match type (Solo/Duo/Squad).

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these ‘newbie’ methods!)

