How to play Call of Duty Zombies in Roblox

There are plenty of Zombies games to try out in Roblox, but many players may not know there is a Call of Duty Zombies recreation that Zombies fans can jump into. Two games stick out more than the rest and are great options for Roblox fans who want to play Call of Duty Zombies.

Roblox itself is essentially a platform for indie developers of all kinds to make their own games and release them within Roblox. Players have tons of games to choose from and play, which include Zombies titles. Zombie Defense Tycoon is one of the major titles overall in Roblox, but it's not the Call of Duty Zombies experience.

When looking for Call of Duty Zombies, the first step is to head to the Roblox website or the game browser on other platforms. Players should keep in mind that some games are updated more than others, which can affect the overall quality of a Call of Duty Zombies version.

Which Call of Duty Zombies games are worth playing in Roblox?

There are different versions of Call of Duty Zombies that players can jump into within Roblox. One single version of the mode is not something that can be found, and it's not officially supported by Activision as an official mode. This means that any Zombies mode in Roblox is a separate recreation and not an exact experience.

If players browse for Call of Duty Zombies, the first thing they may find is a recreation of the same name. However, Call of Duty: Zombies on Roblox is not the premier mode that players will want to jump into. It was created in 2012 and the last update it received was in 2013. It's still a playable game, but it's been years since anything has been changed or improved.

Instead, players should look for the MMC Zombies Project, which is highly rated and was even updated as recently as July 2021. The catch is that the game doesn't support every Call of Duty Zombies map, so the expectations should be held at bay.

World at War is the main focus of the Zombies maps in MMC Zombies Project, and players can join with plenty of other friends. To play, it simply needs to be searched and downloaded like any other Roblox game on the market. Be prepared for a first-person version of the game, which is true to the core Call of Duty Zombies experience.

