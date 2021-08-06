Roblox codes for Zombie Defense Tycoon (August 2021)

Zombie Defense Tycoon is a classic game mode that revolves around defending against waves of zombies, as the name suggests. Like most other Roblox game modes, there are a handful of codes that players can redeem, and they tend to rotate as time goes on.

What those codes provide always depends on the game mode itself. Items can range from robux and weapons to music and cash. In the case of Zombie Defense Tycoon, most of the codes will provide players with cash to use in the game itself. That means more upgrades and tools to use against the Zombie enemies.

Listed below are all of the current codes and some of the expired codes that have been available for Zombie Defense Tycoon. As always, make sure to utilize the active codes as soon as possible.

Active Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon codes:

15K! - Code redemption will provide free cash

Code redemption will provide free cash SHIELD - Code redemption will provide free cash

- Code redemption will provide free cash SP00KY - Code redemption will provide 20,000 in free cash

Expired Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon codes:

600LIKES - Code redemption will provide free cash

- Code redemption will provide free cash 1200LIKES - Code redemption will provide free cash

- Code redemption will provide free cash 2400LIKES - Code redemption will provide free cash

- Code redemption will provide free cash 4000LIK3S - Code redemption will provide free cash

- Code redemption will provide free cash HUMVEE - Code redemption will provide free cash

- Code redemption will provide free cash RELEASE - Code redemption will provide 20,000 in free cash

Before players can get all that cash though, the codes need to be redeemed. Some game modes have slightly varied processes of redemption, but most of the time it's fairly simple.

Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon and how to redeem the cash codes

Code redemption is quick and easy in Zombie Defense Tycoon. It's also a necessary part of the free cash process.

Once players have loaded into the game, they should look to the right hand side of the screen. There, they will find an icon that is essentially the Twitter bird that everyone is familiar with. Click on it to open up the code redemption screen.

From there, players should use the exact codes that they want and enter them into the menu. Submit the codes and then the free cash will be provided. What players use the cash for is ultimately up to them, but the best route would probably be to upgrade some turrets or defenses to keep the zombies out.

