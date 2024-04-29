Kingdom Conquerors Codes (April 2024)

Kingdom Conquerors codes are the best way to expand the boundaries of your kingdom beyond its current limits in this Roblox game. With rare Citizen Crates up for grabs, these codes can transform your gameplay experience for the better. Fortify your kingdom’s defenses, unlock new defense units, and level up your settlement to the maximum level.

Best of all, these codes are completely free to use and have no prerequisites to fulfill. Find all such codes for Kingdom Conquerors and learn how to use them by reading through this guide.

All Kingdom Conquerors Codes (Active)

Active codes for Kingdom Conquerors (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there is a single active code for Kingdom Conquerors. Redeem it to receive rare Citizen Crates and improve the overall defensive capabilities of your kingdom. We recommend doing so at the earliest, as the code may expire without any prior warning.

List of active Kingdom Conquerors codes Code Rewards ILoveCrates Eight Rare Citizen Crates

Inactive Kingdom Conquerors codes

The following table consists of all inactive codes for Kingdom Conquerors. These can no longer be used to receive rewards in the game and the freebies tied to them are lost permanently.

That said, Roblox developers tend to replace inactive codes with new ones that offer similar rewards.

List of inactive Kingdom Conquerors codes Code Rewards OhMyVah Freebies FreeDiamonds Freebies

How to redeem active Kingdom Conquerors codes

How to redeem codes for Kingdom Conquerors (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use the following guide to redeem codes in Kingdom Conquerors:

Open Kingdom Conquerors in Roblox.

Press X on your keyboard to access the Settings menu.

on your keyboard to access the menu. Click on Shop/Codes to open the in-game store.

to open the in-game store. Scroll down using the mouse wheel to find the code interface.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive the associated rewards.

to receive the associated rewards. Repeat the process for all active codes.

The codes for Kingdom Conquerors are not case-sensitive, which makes them quite easy to type. Since there is a single active code for the game, you may simply type it in or paste it from this list.

Kingdom Conquerors codes and their importance

Codes for Kingdom Conquerors and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Kingdom Conquerors can be used to obtain rare Citizen Crates. These crates can significantly improve the defensive options available to the player. While the benefits may vary based on the rarity of the item or crewmate obtained through these chests, these can help new and experienced players alike.

Kingdom Conquerors code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Kingdom Conquerors (Image via Roblox)

If an inactive or mistyped code is entered in Kingdom Conquerors, you will see an error message pop up on the screen. As of now, there are no known server-related issues in the game’s code system. Should you encounter one, restarting the game client should solve it.

Where to find new Kingdom Conquerors codes

New codes for Kingdom Conquerors can be found on the official Cosmic Development X handle and the game’s Discord server. Alternatively, you can use this page for its active codes table, which can serve as a convenient place to find the latest codes in the game.

FAQs on Kingdom Conquerors Codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Kingdom Conquerors?

Kingdom Conquerors offers rare Citizen Crates when its codes are redeemed.

How many rare Citizen Crates are obtainable through codes in Kingdom Conquerors?

You can receive up to eight rare Citizen Crates by redeeming codes in Kingdom Conquerors.

When are new codes added to Kingdom Conquerors?

While the code release schedule is currently unknown, it’s safe to assume that new codes for Kingdom Conquerors may be added with major game updates.

