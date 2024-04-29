Supermarket Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Supermarket Simulator codes reward you with the most important resource required to keep a convenience store afloat: cash. These cash prizes can be invested into the expansion of your very own supermarket, be it through additional construction, restocking resources, or recruits.

While you need to join the official Supermarket Simulator Roblox group to use these codes, there are no inconvenient hoops to jump through. This makes them easy to use and beginner-friendly to boot.

In this article, you will find all active codes for Supermarket Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Supermarket Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Supermarket Simulator are issued.

All Supermarket Simulator Codes (Active)

Active codes for Supermarket Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes that are confirmed to work in Supermarket Simulator. We recommend redeeming them as soon as possible since they can expire at any time. When they expire, the freebies tied to them will be lost.

List of active Supermarket Simulator codes Code Rewards 3klikes 500 Cash thief 500 Cash clothing 500 Cash

Inactive Supermarket Simulator codes

The codes listed below don’t work in Supermarket Simulator any longer. That said, the developer has already replaced them with new ones that act as suitable replacements. Thus, you don’t have to worry about missed freebies.

List of inactive Supermarket Simulator codes Code Rewards RELEASE Freebies sports Freebies

How to redeem active Supermarket Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Supermarket Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s a brief guide on using codes in Supermarket Simulator.

Load into the Supermarket Simulator game world through the Roblox Player app.

Click the gear icon at the bottom to access the code interface in the Settings menu.

Enter a working code in the text box and hit the Redeem button to collect the associated rewards.

Repeat the process for all active codes.

Like most Roblox codes, those for Supermarket Simulator are case-sensitive. Consider relying on the copy-paste method while redeeming them to encounter the fewest errors possible.

Supermarket Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Supermarket Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Supermarket Simulator reward the player with cash when redeemed. Cash is the main resource with which players can purchase new stock, expand their supermarkets, and recruit new workers. This makes these codes inherently valuable to all players, with newcomers benefitting from them the most.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Supermarket Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Supermarket Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Using an inactive or incorrect code in the Supermarket Simulator causes the game to display an error message. Currently, the experience has shown no signs of server-related issues that impact its code system negatively. Upon encountering such an error, restarting the game client may resolve it entirely.

Where to find new Supermarket Simulator codes

New codes for Supermarket Simulator can be found on the game’s official Twitter handle and Discord server. Alternatively, you can use this guide as your go-to spot for the latest updates to the game’s code list. Feel free to bookmark it for its active codes table.

FAQs on Supermarket Simulator codes

What is the main reward for using codes in Supermarket Simulator?

Using codes in Supermarket Simulator rewards you with hundreds of in-game cash, using which you can expand your establishment.

How much cash do the codes for Supermarket Simulator offer?

The codes for Supermarket Simulator can be used to get up to 1,500 cash.

When are new codes added to Supermarket Simulator?

New codes for Supermarket Simulator are added with major game updates, milestone achievements, and holidays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback