  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Underground War 2.0 Codes (April 2024)

Underground War 2.0 Codes (April 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Apr 29, 2024 04:50 GMT
Redeem Codes in Underground War 2.0
Redeem Codes in Underground War 2.0 (Image via Roblox)

Underground War 2.0 codes can be a great way to stock up on in-game cash, giving you an edge in this capture-the-flag-style Roblox experience. Each code for this game will reward you with $500, saving up on which will help you purchase items and resources at the in-game shop.

Not only that, but they are free to use, making them universally accessible. This article lists all active codes for Underground War 2.0 while giving a tutorial on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Underground War 2.0. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Underground War 2.0 are issued.

All Underground War 2.0 Codes (Active)

Active codes for Underground War 2.0 (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Underground War 2.0 (Image via Roblox)

Underground War 2.0 only ever has a single active code active at any time. The active code replaces the code before it, as it is added only after the game gets another 1,000 likes. We suggest redeeming the active code quickly, as this experience gains likes quite rapidly.

List of active Underground War 2.0 codes

Code

Rewards

159k

$500

Inactive Underground War 2.0 codes

The following codes don’t work in Underground War 2.0 any longer. This list is quite extensive because the game replaces any inactive code with precisely one active one.

158k

$500

157k

$500

156k

$500

155k

$500

154k

$500

153k

$500

152k

$500

151k

$500

150k

$500

149k

$500

148k

$500

147k

$500

146k

$500

145k

$500

144k

$500

143k

$500

142k

$500

141k

$500

140k

$500

139k

$500

138k

$500

137k

$500

136k

$500

135k

$500

134k

$500

133k

$500

132k

$500

131k

$500

130k

$500

129k

$500

128k

$500

127k

$500

126k

$500

125k

$500

124k

$500

123k

$500

122k

$500

121k

$500

120k

$500

119k

$500

118k

$500

117k

$500

116k

$500

115k

$500

114k

$500

113k

$500

112k

$500

111k

$500

110k

$500

109k

$500

108k

$500

107k

$500

106k

$500

105k

$500

104k

$500

103k

$500

102k

$500

101k

$500

100k

$500

How to redeem active Underground War 2.0 codes

How to redeem codes for Underground War 2.0 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
How to redeem codes for Underground War 2.0 (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes in Underground War 2.0:

  • Open Underground War 2.0 on the Roblox app.
  • Click the thumbs-up icon on the left to open the code interface.
  • Input a working code in the code box and press the Enter key on your keyboard to receive the associated freebies.
  • Repeat the process for all active codes.

The codes in Underground War 2.0 are not case-sensitive and are fairly quick and easy to type. You may enter them manually without worrying about unexpected errors.

Underground War 2.0 codes and their importance

Codes for Underground War 2.0 and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Underground War 2.0 and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Underground War 2.0 reward the player with $500 when redeemed. This reward is consistent across each code, making it easy to predict what the next active code will provide. Since the game only offers one active code at any point, regular players may want to open the code interface often to redeem it.

The game receives likes quite frequently, leading to frequent code list updates.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Underground War 2.0 code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshooting codes for Underground War 2.0 (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for Underground War 2.0 (Image via Roblox)

Underground War 2.0 shows an error message for entering an inactive or non-existent code. So far, it has shown no signs of a server-related issue disrupting the code system. If you happen to find such an issue, restarting the game may resolve it.

Where to find new Underground War 2.0 codes

New codes for Underground War 2.0 can be found on the in-game code screen, which lists the currently active code in bold letters. Otherwise, you can check back on this list to find the latest code for this Roblox title in our active codes table.

Other Roblox Game Codes
Dinosaur City Simulator codesStreamer Life Codes
Racing Rocket CodesCart Ride Simulator Codes
Floppa Piece CodesDragon Ball Legendary Forces Codes
Craft a Boat CodesSoccer Ball Codes
Prove Mom Wrong By Being A Famous Streamer CodesToilet Battle Simulator Codes

FAQs on Underground War 2.0 Codes

What is the main reward offered by codes in Underground War 2.0?

Underground War 2.0 rewards you with in-game cash when redeeming the active code, using which you may purchase gear, items, and resources.

When are new codes added to Underground War 2.0?

Underground War 2.0 updates its code list with every 1,000 likes that the game receives, making each code list update quite frequent.

How much cash can I get by redeeming codes in Underground War 2.0?

You can only get $500 by redeeming the active code in Underground War 2.0 at any given moment.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?