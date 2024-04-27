Soccer Ball Codes (May 2024)

Soccer Ball codes can give you the resources you need to expand your collection of pets and upgrade your in-game avatar to be the best soccer player in the world. You can amass hundreds of coins by using codes alone, giving you a great way to gain ground over your opponents in the title. Even better, these codes are completely free to use for every player, effectively leveling the playing field.

This article lists all active codes for Soccer Ball, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Soccer Ball. We'll keep updating the tables whenever new codes for Soccer Ball are issued.

All Soccer Ball Codes (Active)

Active codes for Soccer Ball (Image via Roblox)

Given below is a complete list of active codes for Soccer Ball. We suggest using them before they expire, as they provide enough coins to jump-start your soccer career. Once they become inactive, the coins they offer will not be accessible any longer.

List of active Soccer Ball codes Code Rewards 60,000LIKES! 35 coins 55,000LIKES! 35 coins 50,000LIKES! 35 coins 45,000LIKES! 35 coins 40,000LIKES! 35 coins 35,000LIKES! 35 coins 30,000LIKES! 35 coins 25,000LIKES! 35 coins 20,000LIKES! 35 coins

Inactive Soccer Ball codes

The following codes don’t work in Soccer Ball any longer, which has left their rewards inaccessible. That said, they have already been replaced with better alternatives. If you’re a newcomer or a returning player, rest assured that you won’t be losing any rewards.

List of inactive Soccer Ball codes Code Rewards 15,000LIKES! Freebies 12,500LIKES! Freebies 4500LIKES! Freebies

How to redeem active Soccer Ball codes

How to redeem codes for Soccer Ball (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s a brief guide on using codes for Soccer Ball:

Open Soccer Ball using the Roblox app.

Click the gift box icon at the top left and select Codes from the dropdown menu.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Claim to receive the associated freebies.

Repeat the redemption process for all active codes.

Typically, Roblox codes are case-sensitive. This also applies to those for Soccer Ball. We recommend typing them exactly as shown above or pasting them from the active codes table to avoid facing unexpected errors.

Soccer Ball codes and their importance

Codes for Soccer Ball and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Soccer Ball reward the player with coins when redeemed. Coins can be used at the in-game shop to purchase upgrades and pets, both of which contribute to the player’s performance in a match. Pets, in particular, are a valuable part of the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Soccer Ball code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Soccer Ball (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or incorrect code in Soccer Ball will cause an error message to appear in the game. So far, no server-related issues have been detected by the player base, leaving the code system completely intact. Should you run into such an error, you can restart the game to resolve it.

Where to find new Soccer Ball codes

New codes for Soccer Ball can be found on the game’s official Roblox page, Discord server, Roblox group, and the developer’s Twitter handle, Vcronym. You can also use this page as a convenient place to find all active codes for the game, so feel free to bookmark it.

FAQs on Soccer Ball codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Soccer Ball?

You can get hundreds of coins in total by redeeming codes in Soccer Ball, giving you early access to the in-game shop.

When are new codes added to Soccer Ball?

Based on the previous trend, new codes for Soccer Ball are added when the game receives a particular number of likes.

How many coins can I get through codes in Soccer Ball?

You can get up to 315 coins by redeeming all active codes in Soccer Ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback