Bleach Era Codes (April 2024)

Bleach Era codes can be your best bet to quickly blast through the game with the various rewards in this Bleach-inspired Roblox experience. Offering various rerolls, boosts, and skill point resets, these codes can help both newcomers and veterans refine their builds and find their unique playstyle.

These codes can be used by any player at any point, making them accessible to everyone without any tethers. This article lists all active ones in the Bleach Era and gives a tutorial on using them.

All Bleach Era Codes (Active)

Active codes for Bleach Era (Image via Roblox)

The following codes can be successfully used to receive freebies in the Bleach Era. We suggest using them as soon as possible because each code comes with a built-in expiration date. Once they reach this date, they are rendered unusable and their associated rewards inaccessible.

List of active Bleach Era codes Code Rewards RerollMask4 Mask reroll RerollElement4 Element reroll RerollRes4 Res reroll RerollRes5 Res reroll RerollRes6 Res reroll RerollElement5 Element reroll RerollElement6 Element reroll RerollMask5 Mask reroll RerollMask6 Mask reroll DropBoost4 Drop boost DropBoost5 Drop boost DropBoost6 Drop boost RerollColor4 Color reroll RerollColor5 Color reroll RerollColor6 Color reroll RerollHollowApp4 Hollow appearance reroll RerollHollowApp5 Hollow appearance reroll RerollHollowApp6 Hollow appearance reroll RerollReiatsu4 Reiatsu reroll RerollReiatsu5 Reiatsu reroll RerollReiatsu6 Reiatsu reroll FinallyUpdate Element reroll ResetSkillPoints4 Reset skill points ResetSkillPoints5 Reset skill points ResetSkillPoints6 Reset skill points

Inactive Bleach Era codes

Here’s a list of codes that don’t work in Bleach Era any longer. Not to worry, as the developer of the game has replaced them with new ones that offer similar or better freebies.

List of inactive Bleach Era codes Code Rewards skillpointreset Freebies BleachEraMerch Freebies alpha6k Freebies RerollHollowApp3 Freebies #SYLFUSTHEGOAT Freebies 33klikes Freebies RerollColor2 Freebies RerollReiatsu1 Freebies ExpBoost2 Freebies ExpBoost4 Freebies RerollReiatsu2 Freebies 25kfaves Freebies RerollElement3 Freebies 15klikes Freebies RerollColor3 Freebies 20klikes Freebies bleachera2soon Freebies DropBoost2 Freebies 50faves Freebies

How to redeem active Bleach Era codes?

How to redeem codes for Bleach Era (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how to use codes in Bleach Era:

Launch Bleach Era through the Roblox app.

Enter a working code in the code interface at the top left.

Hit the Enter key on your keyboard to claim the associated freebies.

Repeat the process for all active codes.

The codes are Bleach Era both case-sensitive and plentiful, which makes pasting them from the active codes table the practical option. If the letter case for a code is ignored, the game will show an error message.

Bleach Era codes and their importance

Codes for Bleach Era and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Bleach Era offer various rerolls, stat resets, and drop boosts as a reward for redeeming them. Rerolls range from build customizations to appearance changers, while stat resets allow players to fine-tune their avatar’s abilities to perfection. Players may also use drop boosts to quickly farm resources.

Bleach Era code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Bleach Era (Image via Roblox)

Bleach Era shows an error message if an inactive or incorrect code is entered. So far, the player base has not reported any server-side issues with the game’s code system. Should you find such an issue while redeeming codes, consider restarting the game and trying again to resolve it.

Where to find new Bleach Era codes?

New codes for Bleach Era can be found on the developer’s Twitter handle, Mxstified, along with the game’s official YouTube channel and Discord server. Otherwise, you can bookmark this page for easy access to all codes in its active codes table.

FAQs on Bleach Era Codes

What are the main rewards offered by Bleach Era codes?

Codes for Bleach Era reward you with mask rerolls, element rerolls, res rerolls, color rerolls, hollow appearance rerolls, Reiatsu rerolls, skill point resets, and drop boosts when redeemed.

When are new codes added to Bleach Era?

New codes for Bleach Era are added with major game updates and milestones.

How many skill point resets can I receive through codes in Bleach Era?

You can get up to three skill point resets by redeeming codes in Bleach Era.

