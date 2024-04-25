Defender’s Depot Codes (April 2024)

  • home icon
Defender’s Depot codes can help you ward off hordes of enemies without much difficulty, keeping your base secure in this Roblox tower defense experience. Offering chat tokens, crates, coins, and unique items as freebies, these codes may solidify successful defensive plays and enable formidable offense.

These codes are free to use and impose no restrictions on the player, making them universally accessible. You will find all active ones for Defender’s Depot in this article, along with a guide on using them.

All Defender’s Depot Codes (Active)

Here are the codes that can be used in Defender’s Depot without encountering an error message. We recommend redeeming them immediately as they can expire without any prior warning. After they expire, the freebies they offer will be rendered inaccessible.

List of active Defender’s Depot codes

Code

Rewards

tags?!

Chat token

Ascensions!

Chat token

redYELLOWred

Basic crate

bingchillin

Chat token

*%@?

Trade token

300kFAVE

Chat token

65M!

Basic crate

DD2

Chat token

settingsnoway

Chat token

ascend?

Chat token

69

69 coins

ZaP

10,000 coins

wal

Shiny wall

token?

Trade token

tahc labolg

Chat token

SUPERCHAT

Chat token

killALLpls

Basic crate

Inactive Defender’s Depot codes

The following codes for Defender’s Depot no longer work, and instead cause an error message when entered. However, these entries have already been replaced with new ones, a trend that is likely to continue in the future.

List of inactive Defender’s Depot codes

Code

Rewards

snowsnosns

Trade token

festiveTime

Basic crate

winteriscoming

Basic crate

60M!

Basic crate

corn

Chat token

candy

Basic crate

soonTM

Basic crate

spamspam

Chat token

ty4100k

Chat token

gaming

Basic crate

soon

Basic crate

bugcatcher

Basic crate

How to redeem active Defender’s Depot codes

Here’s how you can use codes in Defender’s Depot:

  • Open Defender’s Depot in Roblox.
  • Use the Settings gear icon on the left to access the code interface.
  • Input a working code in the text box and hit the Enter key on your keyboard to claim the specified rewards.
  • Repeat the process for all active codes.

Like most Roblox games, codes for Defender’s Depot are case-sensitive. Enter them as they are shown in the active codes table or use the copy-paste method to avoid any errors.

Defender’s Depot codes and their importance

Codes for Defender’s Depot can be used to obtain chat tokens, basic crates, coins, and unique items like shiny walls. Basic crates and coins can help players leapfrog early parts of the game, thanks to the upgrades they offer.

Unique items fulfill this purpose as well, providing a wealth of options to use while defending towers.

Defender’s Depot code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering an inactive or incorrect code in Defender’s Depot results in the former flashing red. So far, the game has shown no signs of server-related issues. If you encounter any while redeeming a code, restarting the game client may resolve the issue.

Where to find new Defender’s Depot codes

The developer’s official X handle, l_eiif, posts new codes for Defender’s Depot. You can also find them on the active codes table of this page, which will list every new addition to the game’s code list.

FAQs on Defender’s Depot Codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Defender’s Depot?

Defender’s Depot rewards players with basic crates, chat tokens, unique items, and coins upon redeeming codes.

When are new codes added to Defender’s Depot?

New codes for Defender’s Depot are added with major game updates and milestone achievements.

Which code is the best for receiving coins in Defender’s Depot?

Code ZaP is ideal for receiving coins in Defender’s Depot, rewarding you with 10,000 coins when redeemed.

