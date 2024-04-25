Defender’s Depot Codes (April 2024)

Defender’s Depot codes can help you ward off hordes of enemies without much difficulty, keeping your base secure in this Roblox tower defense experience. Offering chat tokens, crates, coins, and unique items as freebies, these codes may solidify successful defensive plays and enable formidable offense.

These codes are free to use and impose no restrictions on the player, making them universally accessible. You will find all active ones for Defender’s Depot in this article, along with a guide on using them.

All Defender’s Depot Codes (Active)

Active codes for Defender's Depot (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes that can be used in Defender’s Depot without encountering an error message. We recommend redeeming them immediately as they can expire without any prior warning. After they expire, the freebies they offer will be rendered inaccessible.

List of active Defender’s Depot codes Code Rewards tags?! Chat token Ascensions! Chat token redYELLOWred Basic crate bingchillin Chat token *%@? Trade token 300kFAVE Chat token 65M! Basic crate DD2 Chat token settingsnoway Chat token ascend? Chat token 69 69 coins ZaP 10,000 coins wal Shiny wall token? Trade token tahc labolg Chat token SUPERCHAT Chat token killALLpls Basic crate

Inactive Defender’s Depot codes

The following codes for Defender’s Depot no longer work, and instead cause an error message when entered. However, these entries have already been replaced with new ones, a trend that is likely to continue in the future.

List of inactive Defender’s Depot codes Code Rewards snowsnosns Trade token festiveTime Basic crate winteriscoming Basic crate 60M! Basic crate corn Chat token candy Basic crate soonTM Basic crate spamspam Chat token ty4100k Chat token gaming Basic crate soon Basic crate bugcatcher Basic crate

How to redeem active Defender’s Depot codes

How to redeem codes for Defender's Depot (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can use codes in Defender’s Depot:

Open Defender’s Depot in Roblox.

Use the Settings gear icon on the left to access the code interface.

Input a working code in the text box and hit the Enter key on your keyboard to claim the specified rewards.

Repeat the process for all active codes.

Like most Roblox games, codes for Defender’s Depot are case-sensitive. Enter them as they are shown in the active codes table or use the copy-paste method to avoid any errors.

Defender’s Depot codes and their importance

Codes for Defender's Depot and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Defender’s Depot can be used to obtain chat tokens, basic crates, coins, and unique items like shiny walls. Basic crates and coins can help players leapfrog early parts of the game, thanks to the upgrades they offer.

Unique items fulfill this purpose as well, providing a wealth of options to use while defending towers.

Defender’s Depot code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Defender's Depot (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or incorrect code in Defender’s Depot results in the former flashing red. So far, the game has shown no signs of server-related issues. If you encounter any while redeeming a code, restarting the game client may resolve the issue.

Where to find new Defender’s Depot codes

The developer’s official X handle, l_eiif, posts new codes for Defender’s Depot. You can also find them on the active codes table of this page, which will list every new addition to the game’s code list.

FAQs on Defender’s Depot Codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Defender’s Depot?

Defender’s Depot rewards players with basic crates, chat tokens, unique items, and coins upon redeeming codes.

When are new codes added to Defender’s Depot?

New codes for Defender’s Depot are added with major game updates and milestone achievements.

Which code is the best for receiving coins in Defender’s Depot?

Code ZaP is ideal for receiving coins in Defender’s Depot, rewarding you with 10,000 coins when redeemed.

