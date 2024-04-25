Bathroom Attack Codes (April 2024)

Bathroom Attack codes shower you with plenty of in-game currency to jump-start your avatar’s progression in this Roblox shooting experience. With coins, gold, and diamonds ready to be redeemed, these codes can help you get new weapons, characters, and more. Naturally, they are highly sought-after by the playerbase.

These codes can be used the moment you load into the game server, meaning they are available to any player, regardless of skill or experience. This article includes all active codes for Bathroom Attack, along with a guide on using them.

All Bathroom Attack Codes (Active)

Active codes for Bathroom Attack (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the active codes for Bathroom Attack. We recommend using them before they expire, as each code comes with a built-in expiration date. Once a code reaches the end of its lifespan, the freebies tied to it are rendered inaccessible.

List of active Bathroom Attack codes Code Rewards BUG2000 2,000 Xmas coins TOILET 3,000 Gold PLAY 3,000 Gold rebirth 4,000 Gold DIGI 50 Diamonds TDOG 50 Diamonds PPYT 50 Diamonds PERROTE 50 Diamonds GamingDan 50 Diamonds Cachorra 50 Diamonds Honor 50 Diamonds RyZe 50 Diamonds

Inactive Bathroom Attack codes

So far, there is a single inactive code for Bathroom Attack. Using this code will result in an error message, leaving the rewards tied to it inaccessible. Not to worry, as the developers have replaced it with new ones that make up for its expiration.

List of inactive Bathroom Attack codes Code Rewards 100HAPPY Freebies

How to redeem active Bathroom Attack codes

How to redeem codes for Bathroom Attack (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here are the instructions on using codes in Bathroom Attack:

Start Bathroom Attack in Roblox.

Locate the Codes toilet in the main hub and approach it to access the code interface.

With the code box visible, enter an active code and hit Redeem to claim the associated rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Bathroom Attack includes codes that are not case-sensitive, which makes them quite easy to type. Feel free to use the redemption method that suits you the best, be it manually entering them or the copy-paste method.

Bathroom Attack codes and their importance

Codes for Bathroom Attack and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Bathroom Attack can be used to obtain special coins, gold, and diamonds. These resources are a core part of the game’s economy and can be used to purchase various in-game items and characters.

The most important use cases for these resources are weapons and new roles, which can completely transform the game for any player.

Bathroom Attack code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Bathroom Attack (Image via Roblox)

Bathroom Attack shows an error message when it detects an inactive or incorrect code. Thus far, players have not reported any server-related issues with the game’s code system. Should you find any, restarting the Roblox game client should fix it.

Where to find new Bathroom Attack codes

New codes for Bathroom Attack are posted on the game’s official Discord server, along with news on upcoming updates and events. Otherwise, you can bookmark this page to find all active codes.

FAQs on Bathroom Attack Codes

What is the best code for Xmas coins in Bathroom Attack?

The code BUG2000 offers 2,000 Xmas coins, which is the best in Bathroom Attack for the resource.

How much gold can I receive through codes in Bathroom Attack?

Bathroom Attack provides a total of 10,000 gold once the three codes that offer the resource are redeemed.

How many diamonds are available through codes in Bathroom Attack?

Upon redeeming every code in Bathroom Attack, you can get up to 400 diamonds.

