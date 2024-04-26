Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Codes (May 2024)

Dragon Ball Legendary Forces codes can help you shoot up the power level ladder through various rewards in this Dragon Ball-inspired Roblox experience. With hundreds of thousands of Zeni and various XP boosts to claim, these codes can quickly set you on the path to being the strongest in the universe and challenging gods.
Moreover, these codes have no additional requirements and are free of the need to invest real-world resources. This article lists all active codes for Dragon Ball Legendary Forces while breaking down its code interface briefly.
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Dragon Ball Legendary Forces are issued.
All Dragon Ball Legendary Forces Codes (Active)
The codes listed in the table below can successfully be used in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces. Redeem them before they run out to claim all the associated rewards before they expire. Keep in mind that once they become inactive, the rewards they offer will no longer be accessible.
Inactive Dragon Ball Legendary Forces codes
These codes don’t work in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces anymore because of a built-in expiration date, which is often not revealed to the player. Thus, codes may seem like they expire out of the blue, leaving rewards unclaimed.
How to redeem active Dragon Ball Legendary Forces codes
Here’s how you can redeem codes in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces:
- Open the game in Roblox.
- Hit the M key on your keyboard to access the menu.
- Click Settings to open the associated submenu.
- Access the code interface by clicking a button of the same name.
- Input a working code in the text box and hit the Enter button to claim the associated rewards.
- Repeat the process for all active codes.
Dragon Ball Legendary Forces requires you to use the codes exactly as they are listed above, including the correct letter cases. If ignored, the codes will yield an error instead of the associated rewards. So, we suggest copy-pasting the codes to avoid any unexpected errors.
Dragon Ball Legendary Forces codes and their importance
Codes for Dragon Ball Legendary Forces can be used to obtain Zeni and XP boosts. Zeni is the main currency of the game and can be used to purchase various items, resources, and boosters.
On the other hand, XP boosts can cut down the time needed to grind by half for their duration. This makes the codes inherently valuable to every player, regardless of skill or level.
Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players
Dragon Ball Legendary Forces code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Dragon Ball Legendary Forces will show an error message for an inactive or incorrectly entered code. So far, the game has shown no signs of server-related issues that impact its code system. If you find such an issue while redeeming a code, simply restart the game to resolve it.
Where to find new Dragon Ball Legendary Forces codes
New codes for Dragon Ball Legendary Forces can be found on the game’s Roblox page and the official Roboko’s Studio Discord server. You may also rely on this page’s active codes table to keep up with the latest additions to the game’s code list. Feel free to bookmark it for future reference.
FAQs on Dragon Ball Legendary Forces codes
What are the rewards obtainable through codes in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces?
Codes in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces can be used to obtain Zeni and XP boosts.
How much Zeni can I get through codes in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces?
You can get up to 1,280,000 Zeni by redeeming all active codes in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces.
What is the best code for boosts in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces?
The best code for boosts in Dragon Ball Legendary Forces is LetsShare, which doubles your XP gain for 20 minutes.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024