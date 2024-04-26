The Ride Codes (May 2024)

The Ride codes offer in-game currency when redeemed, allowing you to make great progress towards upgrades and even getting a new bike early on. This currency, called RM in the game, is usually obtained by winning races, which can be difficult for newcomers. Codes simplify this by a significant degree, making them highly valuable.

This article includes every active code for The Ride and gives a handy tutorial on using them.

All The Ride Codes (Active)

Active codes for The Ride (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the codes for The Ride which can be redeemed for free RM. We recommend using these before they expire. Once inactive, their freebies will be lost permanently.

List of active The Ride codes Code Rewards TENMILLIONVISITS 25,000 RM SEVERINE 25,000 RM RACEISNOWAVAILABLE 25,000 RM FREEMONEYGUYS 25,000 RM THERIDEONTOP 25,000 RM

Inactive The Ride codes

The codes listed in the following table don’t work anymore. Not to worry, as the developers have replaced them with new codes that offer similar rewards.

List of inactive The Ride codes Code Rewards THXFORTHE20KLIKES 50,000 RM 50K LIKES FREE BIKE 35,000 RM 3klikes Freebies

How to redeem active The Ride codes

How to redeem codes for The Ride (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s a quick and easy guide to redeeming active codes in The Ride:

Open The Ride in the Roblox Player app.

Click the Settings gear on the left to open the settings list.

Choose the Codes option in the Settings menu.

Enter a working code in the text box and press the Redeem button to obtain the associated rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

The codes for The Ride are case-sensitive and will cause an error if the proper letter case is ignored. We recommend using the copy-paste method to avoid erroneous input.

The Ride codes and their importance

Codes for The Ride and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for The Ride offer RM upon redemption, the main currency of the game. The resource can be used at the in-game shop to purchase new upgrades for your bike or select a fresh one altogether.

This makes the codes a boon for newcomers and a nifty push for experienced players working towards a particular purchase goal.

The Ride codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for The Ride (Image via Roblox)

The Ride will show an error message for inactive or incorrect code redemption. So far, there have been no reported server-side issues with the game’s code system. Should you run into one, simply restart the game client to resolve it.

Where to find new The Ride codes

New codes for The Ride can be found on the official Roblox game page, Discord server, and Roblox group. Alternatively, you can rely on this page for its active codes table, which will be updated to reflect the latest additions.

FAQs on The Ride Codes

What is the main reward for redeeming codes in The Ride?

The main reward for redeeming codes in The Ride is RM, the primary currency of the game.

How much RM can I get by redeeming codes in The Ride?

You can get up to 125,000 RM by redeeming all codes in The Ride.

When are new codes added to the Ride?

The developers of The Ride update its code selection during major updates and celebrations for achieving in-game milestones.

