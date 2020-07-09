How to play COD Mobile on laptop

Several gaming emulators can be used to run Android games on Laptop.

Here is how the players can play COD Mobile on their Laptop.

How to play COD Mobile on Laptop (Picture Courtesy: wallpaperaccess.com)

Call of Duty Mobile has been growing tremendously due to its unique features and standout elements. The game has a lot of content like maps, modes that are inspired by other Call of Duty games. It is one of the reasons why the players love COD Mobile. With Season 8 arriving soon, there has been a sudden spike in the player count of the game as well.

Some users desire to play COD Mobile on their laptop. They need to use an emulators which is a software that ports Android games to desktop. One such emulator is the Tencent Gaming Buddy which is now called Gameloop.

What is Gameloop Emulator?

Gameloop Emulator (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Gameloop is an emulator developed by Tencent Games which enables the players to run various android games on their laptop. It is one of the most preferred emulators in the market due to the remarkable features provided by it. According to the official website, the emulator has a lower hardware requirement.

How to play COD Mobile on Laptop?

There are several emulators present in the market like Bluestacks, MEmu Player, Nox Play, Gameloop etc. In this article, we discuss how the players can play COD Mobile on their laptop using Gameloop emulator.

Players need to follow the steps given below to play COD Mobile on their laptop.

Step 1: Download and install the emulator from the official Gameloop website.

Step 2: After the installation process is complete, open the Emulator and go to the 'Game Center' and search for COD Mobile.

Step 3: Download and install the game.

Other emulators have in-built Google Play Store, and players can easily download the game from there.

