How to play COD Mobile on PC in 2020

Players who want to play COD Mobile but don't have a decent smartphone can play the game on their desktops.

Here is how the players can play COD Mobile on their PC in 2020.

How to play COD Mobile on PC in 2020 (Picture Courtesy: Wallpapercave)

COD Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games. COD Mobile became the fastest mobile game to reach 100 million downloads, in 2019.

While the game is known for its seamless smartphone gaming experience, some users intend to play it on their desktops. In order to do so, they would have to use an emulator which will enable them to play COD Mobile on their PC.

There are several emulators which the players can use. However, Gameloop is one of the most popular emulators in the market as it developed by Tencent Games.

What is Gameloop?

Gameloop Emulator (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Tencent Gaming Buddy was rebranded as 'Gameloop' shortly after its release. Gameloop enables the players to play any mobile game on their PC. Some of the key features of the emulator are:

Low hardware requirements

Supports 2k resolution

Fast and accurate controller

How to play COD Mobile on PC using Gameloop

To play COD Mobile on PC, the players need to follow the given steps:

Step 1: Download and install the Gameloop emulator from the official website.

Click here to visit the official download website of the emulator.

Step 2: After the installation process is complete, go to the 'Game Center' tab and click on COD Mobile.

Step 3: Press the download button and wait for for the download and installation to complete.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, the players can launch the game.

There are several other emulators like Bluestacks, Nox Player, MEmu Play and so forth that the players can use. Each emulator has its own set of unique features. Gameloop is only a recommendation.