How to play COD Mobile on Tencent Gaming Buddy (GameLoop): Step-by-step guide for PCs

Since its release back in October 2019, COD Mobile has witnessed a surge in popularity and has become quite prevalent among players on the mobile platform. One of the reasons for this game's massive player base is the various multiplayer modes that it offers, apart from the regular battle royale mode.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 11 confirmed features: New weapon, Halloween map, game mode, Battle Pass rewards, and more

COD Mobile is currently available for both the Android and iOS platforms. However, many players wish to enjoy this title on their PCs using an emulator. Tencent Gaming Buddy, or GameLoop, is one of the popular choices in this regard.

Guide on how to play COD Mobile on GameLoop

This emulator is the primary choice for millions of players worldwide courtesy of the features which it provides. Here are some of its key features:

Lower equipment requirement; according to the official website, it can run on 2 GB RAM.

Fast and accurate controller with a mouse and keyboard to ensure maximum precision and reduce lag.

Exclusive support of 2k resolution to provide an immersive experience.

Players can follow the steps below to download and play COD Mobile on PCs:

Step 1: They have to download and install GameLoop if they haven't done so yet. Gamers can also click this link to visit the official website of this emulator.

Step 2: They can then open the emulator and search for 'COD Mobile' on the search bar.

Step 3: Users click on the most relevant result and press the download button.

Advertisement

After the process is complete, they can enjoy playing COD Mobile on their PCs.

Note: COD Mobile will be downloaded and installed depending on the internet speed of the user.