How to play COD Mobile using a controller in April 2021

COD Mobile is immensely popular for the wide range of varieties in the game. The developers are always trying to provide the best to the players so that they can play the game from their comfort zones.

One of the many features of COD Mobile is playing the game with a controller. It is a unique feature of the game. It enables the players to enjoy the game using a PS4/Xbox One Controller.

The use of a controller in a smartphone is a different experience for many players. Here is how the players can enjoy this game with a controller.

Connecting controller with Smartphone

How to play COD Mobile with a Controller

COD Mobile is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Players can use the controller on both devices. Players can follow these steps to connect their controllers and enjoy the game.

Step 1: First, players have to enable 'Allow to use controller' in the Controller settings menu.

Allow using controller

Step 2: Turn on the Bluetooth Settings of the mobile device

Step 3: Click on 'Pair New Device'.

Step 4: Long press the PS button and Share button on the PS4 Controller or press the Xbox Controller’s Connect button.

Step 5: Pair the respective controller with the device from the list of the available devices.

Step 6: Once the game detects the Controller, players can now play COD Mobile.

However, players need to know some of the details before using the controller in COD Mobile:

1) Players can only use their controllers in-game while playing Battle Royale or a game of Multiplayer. But on in-game menus like changing loadout and other things, the players have to rely on the phone’s native controls.

2) Connect the controller before entering a match and switch to controller use before entering the game.

3) Players will only be matched with other players who are also using a controller.