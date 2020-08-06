Playing any game alongside friends is fun, and Free Fire is no exception. The popular battle royale game gives players an option to create custom rooms to play with their friends or to even host tournaments. To create a custom room, however, players require a room card.

In this article, we discuss how players can create and play a custom room match in Free Fire.

How to play a custom room match on Free Fire

Players have to follow the steps given below to play a custom room match:

Step 1: On the main screen of Free Fire, click on the mode change option present on the top-right corner.

Click on the mode change option

Step 2: Press on the ‘Custom’ option located on the bottom-right corner.

Custom

Step 3: The custom room option opens up. Players can either join a room or create one.

Search or Create a Custom Room

Step 4: Using the search bar, players can search for a specific room.

As mentioned above, if players wish to create a room, they must have a room card. It should also be noted that ten players are required to start a battle royale match in a custom room.

How to get custom room card in Garena Free Fire

Purchase a Room Card

Players would have to purchase a room card from the in-game store for 100 diamonds. Here’s how users can buy a room card in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game. On the main screen, press on the store icon.

Click on Store

Step 2: The in-game store opens. Click on the ‘Items’ tab.

Step 3: A list of items appears. Click on the room card.

Room Card

Step 4: Click the purchase button located at the bottom.

Players can also get one room card from the Guild tournament by getting 1800 Dog Tags.

Room Card

