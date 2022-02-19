How to play as Daemons of Chaos in Total War: Warhammer 3

Total War: Warhammer 3 is a turn-based strategy and real-time tactics game which was released on February 17 on PC and Mac operating systems. For players familiar with the series, its exciting combat and multitude of options for customizing make it an ideal strategy game. One of the most powerful options for players to engage as is the Daemons of Chaos.

Daemons of Chaos in Total War: Warhammer 3 are a powerful assembly of daemonic forces

Players looking for a powerful combination of forces to utilize during their playthroughs of Total War: Warhammer 3 should look no further than the Daemons of Chaos.

For a player looking to combine the forces of daemons under all of the Chaos Gods that are united under the Daemon Prince, this army fits the bill. Using a multitude of skills and abilities will see players sweeping through to victory.

The abilities that give Daemons of Chaos an edge in combat

Players will be able to customize their army to help them succeed in combat using almost any strategy they choose. (Image via Creative Assembly)

The Daemons of Chaos have a few different traits that make them a strong force that can face down any enemy with ease. These traits include:

Daemonic Glory

Reign of Chaos

Daemons of Chaos Army Composition

These different traits can affect how the player approaches combat in quite a few ways.

How Daemonic Glory can turn the tide in a player's favor

In Total War: Warhammer 3, there are five paths that the Daemons of Chaos can take during their journey into Daemonic Glory. Each of these paths represents a different Chaos God. The Gods they represent consist of:

Tzeentch

Slaanesh

Nurgle

Khorne

Undivided

When players complete their quests, finish a battle or event, they will gain a certain amount of Glory that gets distributed to the Daemon Prince for the different paths of Daemonic Glory.

Players can dedicate defeated Settlements to individual Chaos Gods

Catering a players Daemonic Glory to a specific Chaos God will unlock special abilities and mechanics unique to that Chaos God. (Image via Creative Assembly)

When a player dedicates a settlement to a specific Chaos God, it unlocks Daemonic Glory in that God's path. Unlocking further experience into each path will generate abilities and mechanics that are unique to each individual Chaos God.

This allows players to tailor the path they wish for and help sway the battle with the power of Chaos Gods.

Using Reign of Chaos to grant a combat boon to the player's army

When players begin to strike down their enemies and do damage to them, they begin to gain stacks of Reign of Chaos. The more damage they deal, the faster their ability will charge.

Once Reign of Chaos is completely filled up, it will unleash a powerful ability that players can use in battle. Having higher Daemonic Glory with a specific Chaos God can help one hone in on the individual skills they desire.

Creating an Army that works for each player's individual style

By combining the forces of all the Chaos Gods, players can create an unstoppable force in Total War: Warhammer 3. Image via Creative Assembly.

One of the best things about Daemons of Chaos is that they are comprised of so many different daemons from all of the different Chaos Gods. This means that the forces that players have access to can cover a wide range of combat styles and abilities.

Players should use a composition that feels best for them, as they are able to succeed in multiple areas by combining forces to cover weakness.

A formidable power lies in those who choose to play as Daemons of Chaos

Players who choose to represent the Daemons of Chaos in Total War: Warhammer 3 will indeed have powerful forces and abilities. Whether they are looking for forces to crush the enemy with sheer strength, or for a more tactical and well thought-out approach, the Daemons of Chaos can do it all.

By working with - and against specific Chaos Gods - players can take their game to the next level.

