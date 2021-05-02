How to play Dazzle in Dota 2 7.29c?

Dazzle, the Shadow Priest, is a ranged, intelligence hero in Dota 2. He is one of the best healers in the game which makes him a very popular support.

Although Dazzle is not very popular in the pro scene, the hero is one of the most popular supports in pubs. His win rate is 53.2% as of today. The win rate increased by nearly 5 percent with the release of Dota 2 7.29 update

Dazzle's 1st skill, Poison Touch, releases a cone of poison towards enemies that strikes multiple targets, slowing and damaging them over time. The duration is refreshed every time the unit gets attacked.

His 2nd skill, Shallow Grave, prevents an allied unit from dying for the duration of the spell no matter how much damage gets done to it. The only exception to this is they get dunked by Axe's ultimate, Cullin Blade. His 3rd skill, Shadow Wave, is a high-damage nuke and heal which damages enemy units and heals allies.

His ultimate ability, Bad Juju, provides cooldown reduction for Dazzle and reduces the armor of nearby enemy units whenever Dazzle casts a spell.

How to play Dazzle in Dota 2?

Dazzle is best played as a support. Players also use the hero as an off-laner or mid-laner.

Dazzle can provide insane amounts of healing and save in a Dota 2 game. In the late game, the hero can even scale to deal a lot of physical damage.

Dazzle's Early Game

Image via Valve

It is best to start with a lot of mana regeneration on Dazzle. A set of tangos and a magic stick with some branches is the best possible way to spend the 600 gold.

Poison Touch is Dazzle's harassing ability and with enough allies around, your team can get first blood with it. Players are advised to max Dazzle's 1st and 3rd skills earlier as one point in Shallow Grave is enough to sustain the laning stage. In the lane, the players must constantly heal their carries and harass their enemies.

Arcane Boots is the best choice for Dazzle as he relies heavily on mana to have an impact. The Ring of Basilius can also provide some extra mana regeneration. In some games, an Orb of Corrosion or Urn of Shadows might be necessary.

Dazzle's Mid Game

Image via Valve

Dazzle's ultimate, Bad Juju is one of the most underrated abilities in Dota 2. The 26%/38%/50% cooldown reduction is extremely overpowered during the mid-to-late game. Guardian Greaves is the primary item of choice for Dazzle players.

Dazzle healing is amplified a lot by Greaves. A Force Staff is Dazzle's only other core item. Shallow Grave and Force Staff is one of the best saving combinations in Dota 2. Dazzle's primary role in the mid-game is to move around the map healing and saving allied heroes.

In certain games, players are advised to get self-saving items like Glimmer Cape or Ghost Scepter. The Magic Wand can also be upgraded to Holy Locket to further amplify the healing provided by Dazzle.

Dazzle's Late Game

Image via Valve

Dazzle doesn't really have core late game items. The newly reworked Aghanim's Scepter is the best choice for players. Aghanim's upgraded Shadow Wave applies a basic dispel to Dazzle and every ally that Shadow Wave hits. This ability increases the saving potential of Dazzle by a lot.

Players can also opt to make Octarine Core, the only other purchasable item in Dota 2 to give a cooldown reduction. They can also opt for a Scythe of Vyse to disable enemies for 5 seconds very frequently.

Players are advised to keep their distance and keep casting spells on allies to maximize their impact on the game.

Dazzle's 2nd skill Shallow Grave is one of the best saving abilities in Dota 2. A well-timed Shallow Grave can win games for Dazzle's team. With the huge cooldown reduction provided by his ultimate, players can pull off multiple saves in a single team fight with Dazzle but only if their positioning is good.

