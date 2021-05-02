Top 5 Dota 2 teams in DPC Season 2

Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Season 2 kicked off on April 13th. With the season slowly nearing its halfway point, all eyes will be on the top teams.

Across Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, South East Asia, North America, and South America, the 8 best teams of each region are battling to earn a slot at the next Dota 2 Major tournament. On top of that, finishing in the top 5 of the league earns the teams a lot of DPC points.

Accumulating DPC points is the only way to get an invite to The International. Season 2 is the last chance for teams to get to the next Major and try and secure an invite to The International. So, there is a lot on the line for all of teams.

Top 5 Dota 2 teams of the DPC season 2

Virtus Pro from Eastern Europe, who have a 3-0 match record and a 6-1 game record gets the honorable mention. Besides AS Monaco Gambit, most of their opponents have been weaker teams.

No Ping Esports are also undefeated in the South American upper-division. They have a perfect 3-0 series record and 6-0 game record. However, their opponents have included the two newly promoted teams.

5. Team Spirit

Team Spirit has been the biggest surprise in Eastern Europe. The team finished 4th last season with a 4-3 series record and an 11-9 game record.

Team Spirit have reinvented themselves for season 2 and currently sit atop Eastern Europe's Upper Division table. They are undefeated with a 3-0 series record. They have only dropped one game against Team Winstrike and have a 6-1 game record.

Team Spirit are surely the favorites to reach the next Dota 2 Major alongside Virtus Pro and Navi from Eastern Europe.

4. Team Aster

After China's dominant performance at The Singapore Major, the region has emerged as the strongest in the world of Dota 2.

Aster currently leads China's upper-division with a 3-0 record. Their game record stands at 6-1 dropping just one game against Vici Gaming. They defeated PSG.LGD and Major Champions Invictus Gaming in convincing fashion.

Aster are slowly emerging as the best Chinese team. As the top seed from China, they will also be favorites at the next Major.

3. Beastcoast

South America's Thunder Predators had an amazing underdog run at The Singapore Major. However, Beastcoast, the top seed from South America, had withdrawn from the tournament due to Covid-19 related issues.

They are dominating South America in season 2, winning 4 series in a row. Beastcoast have a game record of 8-1, dropping just one game against the Thunder Predators.

Beastcoast are favorites to be the top seed from South America once again. Fans should be very excited to see them finally play the Major against the world's best Dota 2 teams.

2. Undying

Undying, one of the unluckiest teams of season 1, failed to qualify for the Major after losing a tie-breaker. They currently have a 4-0 series record and 8-1 game record. They only dropped one game against Black N Yellow and won every other game 2-0. However, they are yet to play against Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses, the region's 2 strongest teams.

Fans will hope Undying can upset Quincy Crew or Evil Geniuses and qualify for the Major since North America has only 2 allotted slots.

1. Alliance

Europe was considered to be the strongest Dota 2 region in the world. But at The Singapore Major, all European teams underperformed. Alliance themselves, got eliminated from the group stage after finishing last in their group.

However, in season 2, Alliance have performed spectacularly. They have defeated Team Secret, OG, Nigma, and Team Liquid back-to-back. They defeated Europe's top 4 Dota 2 teams in a row and have a game record of 8-4.

Fans expect Alliance to continue this spectacular run of form into the next Dota 2 Major.

