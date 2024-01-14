How to play Devil May Cry Peak of Combat with a controller?

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat is a role-playing game (RPG) based on the fantasy world of the well-known PC and Console gaming franchise called Devil May Cry. This mobile spin-off launched on January 10, 2024, with a lengthy period of anticipation since NebulaJoy announced its development in December 2019. It offers the ultimate DMC experience with fan-favorite characters, monsters, villains, and locations.

Moreover, the game includes several online multiplayer modes, such as team battles and player versus player combats in different battle arenas. It can be played on Android, iOS, and PC through the LDPlayer emulator.

As the developer announced its official emulator to run the game on PC, players have been looking to play it with a controller. To that end, this article will guide you on playing Devil May Cry Peak of Combat with different controllers.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat: Controller guide

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat supports compatibility with several controllers, including Xbox and PlayStation, allowing players to customize key bindings. However, the options for customizing the control scheme are limited.

You need not install third-party applications to play this RPG title with a controller. You must connect the controller to the PC through the USB channel or Bluetooth, and the game will recognize it instantly. After that, you can enjoy playing it with your preferred key bindings.

Controllers compatible with Devil May Cry Peak of Combat

Here is the list of controllers that provide the best experience while playing this game:

DualShock 4

DualSense

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox series X/S

Controller settings in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat

The main control setup includes movement, camera management, character switching, ultimate ability, basic attack, and skills. The default settings look like this:

Character movement: The left joystick controls the character's movement. Pushing it forward will make your character move forward, and pulling it back will make the character move backward. For strafing, tilt it left or right.

The controls the character's movement. Pushing it forward will make your character move forward, and pulling it back will make the character move backward. For strafing, tilt it left or right. Camera management: The right joystick adjusts camera angles and movement. Pushing it up or down will move the camera angle forward or backward. To rotate, move the joystick left or right.

The adjusts camera angles and movement. Pushing it up or down will move the camera angle forward or backward. To rotate, move the joystick left or right. Basic attacks and skills: The face buttons of the controller initiate basic attacks and skills. For example, the PlayStation controller's circle, cross, square, and triangle are used for basic attacks and skills.

The face buttons of the controller initiate basic attacks and skills. For example, the PlayStation controller's are used for basic attacks and skills. Character switch: The left and right bumpers ( LT/RT for Xbox, L1/R1 for PlayStation) switch between playable characters.

The left and right bumpers switch between playable characters. Ultimate ability: The left and right triggers (LT/RT for Xbox, L1/R1 for PlayStation) initiate ultimate abilities on the enemies.

The left and right triggers initiate ultimate abilities on the enemies. Menu navigation: The direction D-pad is used to navigate or scroll through the game menu.

