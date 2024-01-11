Devil May Cry Peak of Combat codes of free items and a guide to redeem them (January 2024)

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat codes provide valuable in-game resources for free upon redemption. They grant Vault Breakers used for obtaining new characters and weapons from the in-game gacha system, Vault. You can also get Red Orbs to strengthen characters' skills, Diluted Elixir to upgrade their in-game level, premium in-game currency - Gems, and more.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat is a newly launched action RPG mobile game developed by Nebula Joy. It is based on the Devil May Cry gaming franchise by Capcom and features RPG-based gameplay and an action-based combat system.

With that being said, this article lists all active Devil May Cry Peak of Combat codes for January 2024 and a guide to redeem them.

All Devil May Cry Peak of Combat codes for January 2024

Tap the button with three horizontal lines to open the Office window. (Image via Nebula Joy)

You can get Weapon Vault Breaker, Diluted Elixir, Special Vault Breaker, and more by redeeming all Devil May Cry Peak of Combat codes of January 2024.

Below are the codes and their respective rewards:

1) Redeem Code: DMCOB0110

Rewards:

1 Weapon Vault Breaker

5k Red Orbs

2) Redeem Code: DMCPOC0111

Rewards:

1 Hunter Vault Breaker

5k Red Orbs

3) Redeem Code: WELCOME31421

Rewards:

1 Special Vault Breaker

5k Red Orbs

4) Redeem Code: DMCLAUNCH

Rewards:

100 Gems

5k Red Orbs

5) Redeem Code: DMCPOC

Rewards:

10 Diluted Elixir

6) Redeem Code: LIVE777

Rewards:

10 Diluted Elixir

7) Redeem Code: VIP777

Rewards:

5k Red Orbs

8) Redeem Code: JACKPOT

Rewards:

5k Red Orbs

Notably, the developer offerings might expire soon, so use them as quickly as possible to get the freebies. Additionally, Nebula Joy allows redeeming any particular code only once per account.

How to find more Devil May Cry Peak of Combat codes

The developers at Nebula Joy release the codes on the title’s official Discord channel and X handles. You can join the Discord server by visiting the official website at (https://dmc.nbjoy.com/en/index.html) and tapping the Discord button at the right side of the screen.

How to redeem Devil May Cry Peak of Combat codes

Copy-paste the code into the Enter box and claim freebies. (Image via Nebula Joy)

Nebula Joy has provided an in-game method to redeem the Devil May Cry Peak of Combat codes. The process involves simple steps and requires only a few minutes. Follow the below-listed steps to claim freebies from the above developer offerings:

Launch Devil May Cry Peak of Combat on your device.

on your device. Play and complete the tutorial, upgrading your Office to level three.

to level three. Tap the button with three horizontal lines at the right side of the screen next to your in-game Office Level .

. The Office window appears on the main screen.

window appears on the main screen. Click on the Redeem button at the bottom of the window to open the Redeem Code box.

button at the bottom of the window to open the box. Type or copy and paste any above-listed codes into the Enter box.

box. Hit Confirm and all applicable items will be delivered to your in-game profile.

It’s worth mentioning that the codes are case-sensitive and only work if you enter them in the format provided by Nebula Joy. Hence, players are advised to copy and paste the code into the box to avoid errors.

That covers our Devil May Cry Peak of Combat codes for January 2024 and a guide to redeem them. Players can check out our Devil May Cry Peak of Combat early draws event guide for more free in-game items.