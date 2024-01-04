New Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Early Draws Event: How to get rewards, draw items, and more

The Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Early Draws Event gives you a chance to win amazing prizes ahead of the title’s launch. NebulaJoy recently announced the mobile launch of one of its most adored titles, planning some lucrative rewards for players. Grabbing these bonuses from the pre-registration and Early Draws event can place you in an advantageous position.

An official X post on January 4, 2024, announced the arrival of the latest event. Read on to explore all the accolades and how to draw them.

How to draw rewards from Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Early Draws Event

NebulaJoy recently announced the launch of the Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Early Draws Event via an official X post along with how to draw these rewards. Here is a step-by-step guide to the process:

Step 1: Click on the link mentioned in the official post.

Click on the link mentioned in the official post. Step 2: Then, click 'Login' or scroll down and click on 'Draw Now.'

Then, click 'Login' or scroll down and click on 'Draw Now.' Step 3: Enter your email and click on 'Send Code.'

Enter your email and click on 'Send Code.' Step 4: Wait for the code to be sent to your email, and then enter the code in the designated box.

Wait for the code to be sent to your email, and then enter the code in the designated box. Step 5: Click on 'Login.'

You can then claim the rewards by clicking on “Draw Now” on the page. There are Daily Missions and One-time Missions for each player. You will be rewarded with draws every time you complete these Missions.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Early Draws event conditions you need to adhere to (Image via X/Devil May Cry Peak of Combat)

However, there are some steps you need to follow. These include:

You can obtain Draws through daily logins and by visiting and sharing the page. Inviting other players to participate or complete different tasks will also grant Draws.

The Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Early Draws Event runs from January 4, 2024, to January 17, 2024, at 20:00:00 (UTC +8). The Daily Missions will be refreshing at 00:00:00 (UTC +8) every day.

You can get the in-game User ID (UID) after the title’s launch. Use that to select a reward on the Early Draws event page. After confirmation, the rewards will be credited to your in-game mailbox.

One UID can claim only one reward from the list.

You can use the Draws to get prizes like the Weapon Selection Chest, Gems, Hunter Vault Breaker, and the Weapon Vault Breaker.

DMC Peak of Combat was announced in 2017 and has been going through Closed Beta Tests ever since.