How to play Erangel 2.0 map in PUBG Mobile v1.0 beta update

Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG Mobile, have been teasing the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map for a while. However, the wait is now almost over as the Erangel 2.0 map has been released in the global beta version of PUBG Mobile.

As previously confirmed by PUBG Mobile officials, the Erangel 2.0 map is set to arrive in PUBG Mobile with the release of the v1.0 update. The developers have even started beta testing for the next update, with selected users set to test the upcoming Erangel 2.0 map as well as other features in the beta version of the game.

How to play Erangel 2.0 map in PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version

Download the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version from here and install it in your phone. Log in to the guest account and head over to the game lobby. Tap on the map selection menu located at the bottom left corner of the screen. Select Erangel 2.0 from the list of available maps in the game. Hit the start button and wait until the game finds a suitable server for you.

Map selection menu in beta version

Note: Before installing the beta version, make sure your device has a free storage space of 4 GB to accommodate the game files.

Erangel 2.0 features

Along with the release of the latest beta update, PUBG Mobile has also released the patch notes for this version. The patch notes reveal a host of new features introduced in the Erangel 2.0 map, and here's a glimpse of some of the latest additions:

Upgraded graphics

Building adjustments

Visual changes and improvements

Adjustments to large resource points: Mylta Power/Quarry/Prison/Other Play Zone

New map elements: Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks.

Building structure changes

Minimap waypoint system

Apart from these features and additions, the developers have also made minor changes in the game, which players will only spot while playing a match.