How to play Faceless Void in Dota 2 patch 7.29c

Darkterror, the Faceless Void, is one of Dota 2's most popular carry heroes. Chronosphere, his ultimate ability, is one of the most iconic spells in Dota 2 history.

Faceless Void is a melee agility hero, played mostly as a carry. He is very popular among pros and amateurs alike. If Void is allowed to farm freely for a while, the hero becomes a terrifying damage dealer capable of destroying the enemy team.

Faceless Void's 1st skill, Timewalk, allows Void to rush to a target location, negating any damage he has taken in the last two seconds. Time Dilation, his 2nd skill, slows any enemies around him by damaging them over time and increasing their cooldown durations.

Time Lock, his 3rd ability, passively gives Void a chance to bash on attack. The bash is also followed by a second instantaneous attack on the same enemy. His ultimate ability, Chronosphere, is an AOE spell that locks every enemy within a radius in which only Void can freely move.

Chronosphere is one of Dota 2's most iconic and unique spells. The guaranteed stun makes for some amazing combos, and this spell is basically responsible for making Faceless Void one of the best carry heroes in Dota 2 history.

How to play Faceless Void in Dota 2?

Faceless Void is best played as a carry hero. He has a lot of damaging potential and can kill any enemy hero within a matter of seconds.

Faceless Void's Early Game

It is best to start with a Quelling Blade, some regeneration, and stat items on Faceless Void. A magic stick might be necessary if the lane calls for it.

Players are advised to rush the Mask of Madness even before boots. The perfect timing for Mask of Madness is just as Void hits level 6. Players can kill almost any hero in Dota 2 that early with Mask of Madness and Chronosphere.

Power treads are best for Void since the item gives attack speed. Early in the game, players only need to farm with Faceless Void. However, it is best to use Chronosphere whenever it is off-cooldown to maximize efficiency.

Faceless Void's Mid Game

In mid-game, Faceless Void players are advised to start joining fights with their teammates. Maelstrom is the perfect farming item as it increases Void's damage output and gives him AOE damage. Battlefury is also viable in certain games.

The only way enemies can kill Void is if they burst him down very fast. Sange and Yasha can be effective in these situations as the Status Resistance helps Void escape stuns. Aghanim's Shard is a must-have item for Void. The increased cast range on Time Walk makes it a great initiation as well as escape ability.

Like every other melee carry, a Black King Bar is a necessary item for Void. With BKB, Void can freely kill enemies within the Chronosphere.

Faceless Void's Late Game

Void is one of the best late-game carries in Dota 2. Void's team can play around his Chronosphere and win easy fights. Players are advised to remain hidden and play in the safest spots and use their Chronosphere to win fights and secure objectives.

Monkey King Bar and Mjollnir are the best items for the late game. MKB greatly increases Void's damage output, while Mjollnir increases his attack speed. Eye of Skadi is another core item for Void. The stats provided by the item make Void more durable and increases his damage.

Depending on the late-game scenario, Void can go for a Satanic for extra survivability or an Aghanim Scepter to deal bonus damage with Time Walk. A Butterfly is also viable for Void but is rendered useless when the enemies make a Monkey King Bar.

Faceless Void is one of the best carries in Dota 2 history. He has played a significant role at several Internationals and is a mainstay in Dota 2 pubs.

Chronosphere is one of the most iconic spells in Dota 2 and is what makes Void so popular. Heroes caught in the Chronospheres are doomed to die unless Void can be disabled from a distance. This one ability will forever keep Void in meta.

