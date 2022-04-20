Users of FFXIV can explore a beautiful world as they go about their adventures. Fans of the series are probably well versed in their knowledge of the music of Final Fantasy and can put that knowledge to the test by playing FFXIV Heardle.

It is a Wordle-like game where players must listen to songs and guess their names.

How to play FFXIV Heardle

For those unfamiliar with Wordle, players have to guess the word of the day each time they play the game. They will have six turns to be able to guess the word correctly.

For Heardle, users have six guesses to name the song correctly. Each time they take a guess, they will hear more of the track. To win, they need to guess the correct song that was playing.

How gamers can play FFXIV Heardle

For players to begin playing FFXIV Heardle, the process is quite simple. They will need to go to the website. Once there, they will be able to read the instructions on how to play the game, which are:

Listen to the intro, then find the correct song in the list.

Skipped or incorrect attempts unlock more of the intro.

Answer in as few tries as possible and share your score!

Once they read the instructions, it's time to play. Starting a game is simple, and users will only need to click the play button at the center of the screen.

Once they hit the play button, they will hear a concise snippet. They will then need to begin their guesses of which song they think is playing. Players can either guess or press skip to listen to more of the song but take a miss in points.

Differences between Wordle and Headle

Players can replay song clips as many times as they need to make their guess (Image via Square Enix)

There are a few differences that users may notice between these games. For one, they have to listen to music instead of guessing a word in Heardle.

In addition, gamers do not get hints if they answer a part correctly, like in Wordle. In addition, players can use the search bar to find song names much more straightforwardly.

Players should note that they can replay each clip as many times as they need to — it's only when they need to request a more extended clip that it begins to affect their score. So, the key is to try to listen a few times to figure out the song.

