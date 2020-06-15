How to play Clash Squads mode in Free Fire

Garena has brought back an old game mode in Free Fire, called Clash Squads.

It is a Death Match-style game between two teams having four players each.

Image Credit: xtrafondos

Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale video game which was developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS devices.

In 2019, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game and received the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' from Google Play Store.

Apart from that, the developers always introduce new content in the form of characters, cosmetics and game modes to the game to keep it fresh for the players.

Recently, the developers bought back an old game mode called 'Clash Squads', which is a team Death Match style game. There are two teams: Warbringers and Howlers, with four players in each team. There are seven rounds in total, and the first team to win four rounds emerges victorious in the match.

Buying phase in Clash Squads

Before the start of each round, there is a buying phase. Based on the money you have , you can buy weapons, protective vests, helmets and much more to increase your chances of survival in the match.

How to play Clash Squads in Free Fire?

Here are the steps for playing Clash Squads in Free Fire:

#1 Log in to your Free Fire account and come to the home screen. There you will notice, at the top right corner, an option to change game modes. Click on it.

Home Screen in Free Fire

#2 Go to the Clash Squad option and press on it. (Choose any map you like)

Clash Royale Game Mode in Free Fire

#3 After that, click on Start and you should be inside the game.

Sniper in Clash Squad Mode

That is how you play Clash Squad mode in Garena Free Fire. You can use this mode to enhance your aiming skills and try out weapons which you don't normally use, so that you can change your weaknesses into strengths.

