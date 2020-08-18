How to play Free Fire Clash Squad

Free Fire has several game modes that the players can give a g. Two of the major ones in the game are Battle Royale and Clash Squad. There are also separate rank-based systems prevalent for both of these match types.

However, many newer players do not know how they can start a match in the Clash Squad mode. Hence, in this article, we discuss how to do so.

How to play Clash Squad in Free Fire

It is a straightforward task for starting this match type, and players have to follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and click on the mode change option present on the top-right corner of the screen.

Press on the mode change option

Step 2: Several game modes appear, and players have to select the Clash Squad option and the desired map.

Click on Clash Squad

Step 3: After selecting the map, all they have to do is click on the start button. The Clash Squad match will commence, and players can enjoy this phenomenal game mode.

The players can click on the Clash Squad – Ranked option to play a ranked match in this mode.

What is the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire?

Unlike the Battle Royale mode, Clash Squad features only eight players. They are divided into two teams —Warbringers and Howlers. There are seven rounds, and the first team to win four rounds gets the Booyah!

The players can try out two maps in this mode — Kalahari and Bermuda. Every round features a small section of the map.

The users have to make purchases before the round commences. They need to strategically plan and make coordinated purchases, which would enhance their chances of ending up triumphant.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.