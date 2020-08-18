Which is the strongest gun in Free Fire in terms of damage?

Free Fire offers a wide assortment of weapons that players can use on the battlefield. While the choice of guns in the battle royale game is entirely subjective, some players still look for the most potent weapons that will help them deal the heaviest damage to their enemies.

In this article, we will talk about the strongest weapons in Free Fire in terms of damage.

Also Read: How to play squad in Free Fire

Strongest guns in Free Fire in terms of damage

Shotguns are known to have the highest damage in Free Fire. This list is solely based on the damage stats of the guns and is not an overall comparison.

#1 M1887

The M1887 in Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The M1887 is the strongest gun in Free Fire in terms of damage (100). The description of the weapon on the official website states:

Advertisement

“Large-caliber double-shot shotguns are equally threatening to enemies at close range.”

However, no attachments can be equipped on the firearm, and it only has a magazine size of 2. So, missing a shot in close range would land the player in a lot of trouble.

#2 SPAS12

The SPAS12 in Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The SPAS12 boasts a damage rate of 97 and is a single-fire shotgun. It has a magazine size of 5, which can be increased by equipping the magazine attachment. A stock can also be attached to the firearm.

Like any other shotgun, the SPAS12 is very lethal in close-quarter combat, and players can use it to take down their enemies in just a few shots.

#3 M1014

The M1014 in Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The M1014 boasts a damage rate of 94 but it has the lowest reload speed compared to all the other firearms on this list. The stock is the only attachment that can be equipped on this weapon.

The M1014 is considered to be one of the better guns for short-range combat.

(All the stats are taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire.)