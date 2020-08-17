How to play squad in Free Fire

Playing any game alongside friends is fun. With the rise of the battle royale genre, you can now dive into the battlefield and fight enemies alongside your pals. Free Fire also enables you to make squads of four and fight foes.

But many new players do not know how to create squads and play. If you are one of them, this article is for you, as we discuss how to play the squad mode in the game.

How to play a squads match in Free Fire

You have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the mode change option, as shown in the picture down below.

Press on the mode change button

Step 2: Three options appear – Solo, Duo, and Squad. Press on the third one.

Click on the Squad option to create a squad

Step 3: You can then select the map that you want to play in and press the start button to commence a squad match.

Click on the Start button

If you want intense battles, you can disable the auto-match option and play Solo vs Squad matches.

How to invite friends

As mentioned earlier, you can invite friends to play along with during squad matches. Follow these steps to invite them:

Step 1: On the main screen of Free Fire, press on the invite option.

On the main screen of Free Fire, press on the invite option. Step 2: It opens up a list of in-game friends. Press on the '+' button to invite the desired friend.

It opens up a list of in-game friends. Press on the '+' button to invite the desired friend. Step 3: Once they accept the invitation, they will be added to the lobby. Now, click on the start button to begin a match.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.