How to play Free Fire on GameLoop emulator: Step by step guide and tips

Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded battle royale games on the mobile platform, and has witnessed a gradual rise in popularity ever since its release about three years back. You can enjoy this quick-paced title on the Android and iOS platforms.

However, some of you wish to play Garena Free Fire on PCs and laptops, using an emulator. If you are one of these people, then you are in the right place, as we provide a detailed plan to play this title using an emulator.

Comprehensive guide to play Free Fire on GameLoop PC emulator

GameLoop, earlier known as Tencent Gaming Buddy, is preferred by a lot of players to play Android games on their PCs, courtesy its features, like:

Rapid and accurate controller support

2K resolution support

Low minimum requirements

According to the official website, the emulator has a minimum requirement of 2 GB RAM.

It is simple to download and play Free Fire on the GameLoop emulator. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the GameLoop emulator from the official website. You can click here to visit the website.

Step 2: Install it.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, start the emulator and search for Garena Free Fire on the search bar.

Step 4: Click on the relevant result and press the download button. If you already have the game installed on the emulator, you will find the update button instead.

Wait for the download and installation to complete. Once done, you can enjoy playing the quick-paced battle royale game on your PC/laptop.

Tips

#1 Ensure that you have sufficient storage space on their devices.

#2 Depending on the internet speed, the time taken for the download or update will vary.

#3 You must close all background applications on the PC so the downloading happens quickly.

#4 It is always recommended to download/update the game using a stable internet connection so that it doesn’t stop midway through.