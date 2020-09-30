Free Fire Max: All you need to know

Ever since the announcement of the Free Fire Max beta, it has been the talk of the town and kept the players buzzing. As the name suggests, it is the better or improved version of the beloved battle royale title.

In this article, we provide all the details available about Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max: All available information so far

It will be a standalone game that will offer enriched graphics, high-resolution maps, and more, making it visually appealing.

Image Credits: Google Play Store

It also features enhanced visual effects and animation for movement, vehicles, the safe zone, and more, which will improve the overall experience for users. Free Fire Max will also offer a higher degree of customisation, like for soundtracks; players will have the option to opt for Classic or New Sound effects.

Image Source: Google Play Store

Free Fire Max will also support cross-play with the regular version's users, an add-on feature that will undoubtedly expand the player base.

Players will not be required to create a new account and play this battle royale game from scratch. They will be able to use their existing accounts to play and transfer their settings and progress to the improved version.

The minimum requirement for Free Fire Max on the Android platform is 2 GB of RAM and Android version 4.4 & above. For the iOS platform, players using iPhone 6S and above will be able to play this game.

This title is in the beta stage, and no official time frame for its release has been announced by developers so far.

Last week, open beta testing of Free Fire Max began in Bolivia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. For the first time, the beta version was released for iOS users.

Android users from these regions can download the game from Google Play Store or use the APK and OBB files.