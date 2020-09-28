Free Fire Max beta APK and OBB download links for Android [Specific Regions]: Step by Step guide

Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of the popular quick-paced battle royale game Garena Free Fire. It features enriched visual effects, advanced graphics and animations, that make the battle royale experience feel more engaging to users.

Free Fire Max is a standalone application that lets the players enjoy the standard version of the game as well.

Free Fire Max Open Beta testing has already begun in specific regions, i.e., Bolivia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. For the first time, Free Fire Max beta is being made available for iOS users as well.

The players can download the game using APK and OBB files, the links for which are given below.

Free Fire Max beta APK and OBB download link for Android: Step by Step guide

APK Download Link: Click here

OBB Download Link: Click here

The size of the OBB file is 1.04 GB, while that of the APK file is 47.52 MB. Hence, ensure that there is sufficient storage space on your device before downloading these files.

Follow the steps given below to install the game.

Step 1: Download both the files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option. You can skip this step if you have already enabled it.

Step 3: Install the APK file. However, do not open it yet.

Step 4: Extract the zip file.

Step 5: Copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefiremax (Create a folder named ‘com.dts.freefiremax’)

Since this is a beta version that is restricted to specific regions, players from only those areas will be able to enter the game.

If you face an error message while installing the APK that states ‘there was an error parsing the package,’ then you can consider installing the APK again. If the problem persists, you can download both the files again and repeat the steps.

