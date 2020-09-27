Free Fire features several in-game assets like characters, pets, gun skins, and more. To obtain most of these exclusives, the players need to spend the in-game currency called Diamonds. However, not everyone can afford to purchase Diamonds, as they are not considered as a viable investment by many.

Several videos beguile the users into using modded applications to procure the in-game currency. However, most of them do no work in reality and are considered illegal.

The game also features a rank mode, which makes it very competitive, and many players strive to reach the pinnacle. Some players wander on the wrong track and get deluded by websites and videos that claim to provide the modded version of the game.

The developers of Garena Free Fire clearly state that the use of any mods is illegal and prohibited.

Free Fire Mod APK will lead to account bans, and is illegal to use

A snip from the official FAQ of Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

In the Anti-Hack FAQ present on the official website of Garena Free Fire, it is clearly mentioned that the use of any third-party applications that are not developed by Garena, or modifying the game client, is considered as cheating.

Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of cheating, and the players who indulge in using mods will be banned permanently from the game.

A snippet from the official FAQ of Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The Anti-Hack FAQ states that the device used for cheating will also be banned.

The websites that claim to provide the users with such tools also suggest that their version of the mod has an anti-ban feature, which in reality, is not true.

Conclusion

The use of mods, scripts, and other illicit tools is strictly prohibited in Garena Free Fire. The players should not download and install the modified version of the game client under any circumstances.

