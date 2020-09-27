ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

ANKUSH FREEFIRE is a gaming channel where you can find engaging content related to the quick-paced battle royale game, Garena Free Fire. It has grown exponentially over the past few months. Free Fire enthusiasts admire Ankush for his outstanding skills and commendable stats.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID number

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s ID number is 241375963, and his IGN is Ꭺɴᴋᴜꜱʜㅤᶠᶠ. He is also the leader of 'I D F C' guild.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Ankush has played 19994 games in the squad mode and got the better of his foes in 8366 of them, which equates to a win rate of 41.84%. He has also secured 71038 kills with an exceptional K/D ratio of 6.11.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous creator has 1184 Booyahs in 2866 matches. He has also notched up 10303 kills with an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 6.13.

Ranked Stats

Ankush has played 1224 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season. He has clinched 802 victories, which equates to an excellent win rate of 71.35%. The YouTuber has also amassed 5448 kills at an exemplary K/D ratio of 12.91.

He has also played 153 solo games, killing 377 foes with an excellent K/D ratio of 2.88.

His YouTube Channel

Ankush started creating content on YouTube in November 2019. He has uploaded 208 videos and garnered 182 million views in total. In the last 30 days, he has got over 920k subscribers and 76.38 million views.

Click here to visit his channel.

His PC specifications

Software - Bluestacks (Sensitivity - 0.3)

CPU - Intel Core i9-9900KF

GPU - GALAX GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti SG

RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (8GB X 2) 16GB DDR4 3200MHZ C16

M.2 SSD - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB NVMe M.2 PCle Internal Solid State Drive

SATA SSD - WD Green 1 TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive

HDD - Seagate Barracuda 2TB HDD (ST2000DM005)

MOTHERBOARD - GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master

PSU - Corsair Power Supply, RMX 850W CP -9020093-NA

MONITOR - LG Ultragear (27GK750) 27 INCH, 240Hz

His Social Media

Instagram: Click here

