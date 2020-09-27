AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

A_S Gaming is one of the most popular YouTube Gaming channels where viewers can find engaging content related to the quick-paced battle royale game, Garena Free Fire. Sahil, known by his in-game alias AS Gaming, runs this popular channel.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID number

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID number is 169525329, and his present IGN is A_S GAMING. He is also the leader of the A_S★Army guild in Free Fire.

AS Gaming’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Sahil (AS Gaming) has played a total of 6790 matches in the squad mode. He has 1023 victories to his name, with a win percentage of 15.06%. He also has racked up 16990 kills, maintaining a decent K/D ratio of 2.95 in this process.

When it comes to the duo mode, Sahil has 280 Booyahs in 2107 matches, which equates to a win rate of 13.28%. The YouTuber has also notched up 5633 kills, maintaining a splendid K/D ratio of 3.08.

He also has played 1582 solo games and emerged victorious in 174 of them.

Ranked Stats

AS Gaming has played 78 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, and won in 8 of them with a win percentage of 10.25%.

Sahil has also played two games in the duo mode and secured 12 kills with an exceptional K/D ratio of 6.

His YouTube channel

Sahil runs a YouTube channel with the name A_S Gaming. The oldest video on his channel dates back to January 2019. He has garnered more than 223 million views in total. He also runs a second channel named A_S Army, which has 108k subscribers.

Click here to visit his channel.

His Social Media accounts

Instagram: Click here

He also has a discord server. Click here to join it.

