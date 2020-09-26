Aawara007’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Black Flag Army is a famous Indian YouTube channel where you can find engaging content on Garena Free Fire. The channel has amassed more than 1.25 million subscribers and is run by a player who goes by the name, Aawara007.

In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: TSG Jash vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Aawara007’s Free Fire ID number

Aawara007’s Free Fire ID number 87479880, and his IGN Is AAWARA007. He is also the leader of the guild, BFA ESPORTS.

Aawara007’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

Lifetime Stats

Aawara007 has featured in 12579 squad games and has triumphed in 3182 of them, which translates to a win rate of 25.29%. He has also notched 38666 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 4.12

He has 827 Booyahs in 4334 duo games, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.08. The popular content creator has racked up 16365 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.67.

When it comes to the solo mode, the YouTuber has played 1720 games and has gotten the better of his foes in 257 of them. He also has 6149 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 4.20.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

Aawara007 has played 115 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 28 games, having a win rate of 24.34%. He has 347 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.99.

He also has 27 victories in 213 ranked duo matches, killing 728 foes in the process, with a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Apart from this, he has also taken part in 13 solo games.

Also Read: Total Gaming vs Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Aawara007’s YouTube channel

Aawara007 started his journey on YouTube back in September 2018 and has since uploaded 899 videos. He has garnered more than 81 million combined views on his videos. In the last 30 days, he has accumulated more than 120k subscribers and 10.023 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel

Aawara007’s social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here