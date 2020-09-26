TSG Jash vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Two-Side Gamers is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTube channels in India. It is co-owned and run by Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka.

In this article, we compare the Free Fire stats of both these players.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and Stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime Stats

TSG Jash has featured in a total of 6746 matches in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 1605 games, with a win rate of 23.79%. He has racked up 16081 kills in this mode with a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.13.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous content creator has played 2441 games and has 250 wins, with a win percentage of 10.24. He has killed 4797 foes and has maintained a good K/D ratio of 2.19.

The YouTuber has 108 Booyahs in 1320 solo games, securing 3066 kills and maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.53. He has a win rate of 8.18% in this mode.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, TSG Jash has played 146 games in the squad mode and has won 45 matches, which equates to a win ratio of 30.82%. The content creator secured 466 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.61.

He has played only 1 solo game so far.

Clash Squad Career

TSG Jash has played 288 Clash Squad games and has 163 wins, maintaining a win rate of 56.60%. He also has a KDA of 1.51

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and Stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352

Lifetime Stats

TSG Ritik has taken part in a total of 9458 squad games, winning 1957 with a win rate of 20.69%. He has also secured 22763 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.03.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2272 duo matches and has amassed 251 victories, with a win percentage of 11.04. He has 4318 kills in this mode at a decent K/D ratio of 2.14.

He also has 53 Booyahs from 843 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 6.28%. He has killed 1630 kills in these matches, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked Stats

TSG Ritik has played 204 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season, winning 51 of those with a victory rate of 25%. He has racked up 745 kills and has a K/D ratio of 4.87.

He has only a single solo game to his name so far.

Clash Squad Career

In this mode, TSG Ritik has played 678 matches and has gotten better of his foes in 443 of them, which equates to a win rate of 65.34%. He has also maintained a KDA of 1.57.

(Note: The stats used have been collected at the time of writing this article. The numbers will change as both players play more matches.)

Comparison

Both Jash and Ritik have excellent stats. When we compare lifetime stats, TSG Jash leaps ahead in terms of K/D ratio in all the modes. He also holds the advantage when it comes to the win rate in the solo and squad games.

When it comes to the ranked stats, TSG Ritik has played more games and has a slightly higher K/D ratio while TSG Jash is ahead in terms of win rate.

In the Clash Squad mode, Ritik has played far more matches than Jash. He has a much better win rate and slightly better KDA.

There is clearly a neck-and-neck competition between the two players, which makes it difficult to pick a clear winner.

