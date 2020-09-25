Mythpat's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Mithilesh Patankar, aka Mythpat, is one of India's most popular gaming content creators. He creates content based on GTA 5, Minecraft and several other games. He recently also uploaded videos on the quick-paced battle royale game – Garena Free Fire.

In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Mythpat's Free Fire ID number

Mythpat's Free Fire ID number is 2276730840, and his present IGN is mythpattttt. Presently, he is not in any guild.

Mythpat's Free Fire ID Stats

Lifetime stats

Mythpat has played 2 solo games and has won a single match, which translates to a win rate of 50%. He has secured 26 kills in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 26, with an average damage of 1516 per match. He is yet to play a duo match in the game.

When it comes to the squad mode, Mythpat has played 5 games and has won on 2 occasions, with a win rate of 40%. He registered 5 kills with a good K/D ratio of 1.67 and has an average damage of 214 per match.

Clash Squad Career

Clash Squad stats

Mythpat has played 12 Clash Squad matches and has emerged victorious in a single game, which translates to a win percentage of 8.33. He has 3 kills to his name and has maintained a KDA of 0.73, with an average damage of 129 per match.

He hasn't played any Ranked games yet.

Mythpat's YouTube channel

Mythpat started his journey on YouTube about two years back. He rose to prominence because of his funny voice-overs. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 186 videos and has garnered 4.07 million subscribers. He also has more than 681 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel.

Mythpat's social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Mythpat also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.

