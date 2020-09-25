Ajjubhai vs Amitbhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming and Desi Gamers are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTube channels in India. The players behind these channels are Ajjubhai and Amitbhai. Both players are immensely popular and admired in the Indian Free Fire community.

In this article, we compare the stats of Ajjubhai and Amitbhai.

Free Fire ID and stats of Ajjubhai

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime Stats

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9021 games in the squad mode and has won 2370 of them, with a win percentage of 26.27%. He has also registered 33008 kills in the mode and has a splendid K/D ratio of 4.96.

In the duo mode, the famous content creator has played relatively fewer games and has 299 wins out of 1585 games, with a win percentage of 18.86%. He also has 6199 kills to his name at a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.82.

Ajjubhai has 76 Booyahs in 872 solo games, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.71. He has 2215 kills in solo matches and has a good K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 596 squad matches and has triumphed in 43 games, with a win rate of 7.21%. He has also racked up 1738 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.14.

He has also played one solo game and one duo game. He has a single kill in the solo mode while he has 4 kills in the duo mode.

Free Fire ID and stats of Amitbhai

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194

Lifetime Stats

Amitbhai has played a total of 6744 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1957 of them, with a win percentage of 29.01%. He has also notched 17474 kills at an amazing K/D ratio of 3.65.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 655 out of 3623 matches, which translates to a win rate of 18.07%. He has secured 9270 kills in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Amitbhai has 241 Booyahs in 2943 matches in the solo mode, with a win percentage of 8.52%. He has 6361 kills at a decent K/D ratio of 2.35.

Ranked Stats

Amitbhai has 173 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won 22 of them, with a victory rate of 12.71%. He has 415 kills at a notable K/D ratio of 2.75.

He has played 53 duo games and has won 5 of them, killing 187 foes with a K/D ratio of 3.90.

Amitbhai also has 9 victories in 47 solo matches. He has killed 145 enemies in this mode at an excellent K/D ratio of 3.82.

Comparison

Both players have brilliant stats. When it comes to the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai takes the lead in terms of the K/D ratio in all the modes. He is also ahead by a small margin in the win percentage in the solo and duo modes.

Meanwhile, Amitbhai has more solo and duo matches to his name. He has also maintained a better win rate in the lifetime squad matches.

Amitbhai has a better win rate in the squad mode in the ongoing ranked season in Free Fire while Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio.

Since Ajjubhai has played only a game in the solo and duo mode this season, the stats for these modes cannot be compared. However, Amitbhai has a much higher K/D ratio in the solo mode than that of the lifetime K/D ratio of Ajjubhai.

They have also played 1 v 1 Clash Squad matches. You can watch the video below to watch them play the 1 v 1 Clash Squad match:

