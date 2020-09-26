How to get free diamonds in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide and tips

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire. Players can use them to obtain the Elite Pass, open crates, purchase characters and pets, acquire gun skins or take part in certain events.

However, players have to pay money to obtain diamonds- something which is not possible for every player. Many users crave for these in-game items, so they often look for alternative ways to obtain diamonds.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to obtain diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Getting diamonds for free in Garena Free Fire isn't just a matter of a few clicks. Having said that, let's take a look at one of the best ways to earn the in-game currency: Google Opinion Rewards.

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted ways to obtain in-game currencies for free. It has more than 50 million downloads on Google Play Store and is rated 4.3 on the same.

Follow the steps given below to get free diamonds using Google Opinion Rewards:

Step 1: Download the Google Opinion Rewards app from the Play Store.

Step 2: Start the application and enter all the necessary information to complete your account set-up.

Step 3: Users will be allotted short and easy surveys.

Step 4: Upon their completion, you will receive Play Credits, which can be directly used to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

Tips

#1 The frequency and reward per survey will vary from user to user.

#2 The surveys/studies should be appropriately answered. You should not rush through them as it might not fetch you the rewards.

There are several other apps and websites like Swagbucks and Prize Rebel which players can use to get in-game currencies for free.

It is crucial to note that users should not use illegal applications such as unlimited diamonds mod APK since they do not work and are also prohibited. Using such mod APKs can lead to a permanent ban.

