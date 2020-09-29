Black Queen Army's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Content creation and streaming have become viable career options for many players today. The mass popularity of Free Fire on the mobile platform has paved the way for exemplary players to take up content creation as a full-time profession. The game has witnessed a rise in participation among people from all walks of life.

Black Queen Army, aka Aawari007, is a popular Free Fire content creator.

In this article, we discuss her Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Black Queen Army’s Free Fire ID

Black Queen Army’s Free Fire ID is 1463258438, and her in-game name is AAWARI007. She is also the leader of the BFA GIRLS guild.

Black Queen Army’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Black Queen Army has played 6809 games in the squad mode. She has got better of her foes on 1036 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 15.21%. She has registered 7166 kills at a decent K/D ratio of 1.24.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2091 games and notched up 197 victories, killing 2180 foes at a reasonable K/D ratio of 1.15 in this process.

She also has 17 Booyahs in 870 solo games. Aawari007 has 1040 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 1.22.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Aawari007 has 230 squad matches to her name. She has garnered 309 kills at a fair K/D ratio of 1.57.

Aawari007 has played 241 duo matches and amassed 28 victories. She also has 327 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 1.54.

She has also played 47 solo games, but is yet to win a match.

Her YouTube channel

Her YouTube channel - ‘Black Queen Army’ was earlier operated by Aawara007, aka Black Flag Army. She started uploading content and streaming around 2-3 months ago. Currently, she has over 182 thousand subscribers and 6 million views combined.

You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media accounts

She is active on Instagram. Click here to visit her profile.

