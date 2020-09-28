B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio & more

B2K or Born2Kill is a renowned Free Fire content creator. He regularly uploads content related to the game on two YouTube channels and is quite famous for his gameplay and montages.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

B2K’s Free Fire ID number

B2K’s Free Fire ID number is 320653047. He is also the leader of the guild, IM-50-MEMBER.

B2K’s Stats

Lifetime stats

B2K has played a total of 7300 games in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 1357 games, which equates to a win rate of 18.58%. He has notched over 42000 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 7.12 and has inflicted average damage of 2293 per match.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 2201 games, winning 380. With over 8770 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.82.

He has also played 1371 solo games and has won 168 of them. He killed 4445 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.69 in this mode.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, B2K is placed in the Diamond III tier. He has featured in 1260 ranked games and has gotten the better of his foes in 149 of them. With 6946 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.25.

The popular content creator has played fewer solo and duo games. He has appeared in 27 solo matches and has 3 Booyahs to his name. Meanwhile, he has won 13 out of the 121 duo matches he has played.

B2K’s setup

CPU - Intel i7-8750H @ 2.20Ghz

- Intel i7-8750H @ 2.20Ghz GPU - RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

- RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) RAM - 24GB DDR4 (2,666MHz)

- 24GB DDR4 (2,666MHz) Hard Disk - 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

- 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD Screen - 17.3-inch, Full HD

- 17.3-inch, Full HD Emulators - BlueStacks, Tencent (Gameloop)

B2K’s YouTube channel

B2K started creating content on YouTube around one-and-a-half years ago. The first video on his channel was posted in May 2019. Currently, he has over 4.85 million subscribers on his primary channel and more than 312 million views combined on his videos.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel – ‘Born2Kill’.

He has another channel named ‘B2K’, where he also uploads content related to Free Fire.

