JIGS’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Jigar Patel, aka Jigs, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. He is quite popular amongst the community and regularly posts videos of his gameplay on YouTube.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

JIGS's Free Fire ID number

Jigar's Free Fire ID number is 497887030, and his in-game name is JIGS. He is also the leader of the guild, BOSS.

JIGS's Stats

Lifetime Stats

JIGS has played a total of 10226 squad matches and triumphed in 4102 of them, which equates to a win rate of 40.11%. He has also notched up 32448 kills at an exemplary K/D ratio of 5.30, and an average damage per match of 1152.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous content creator has played 174 matches. He has emerged victorious in 38 games, killing 428 foes with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.15 in the process.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, JIGS is placed in the heroic tier. The YouTuber has played 372 matches in the squad mode and secured 71 victories. JIGS has also amassed 1025 kills, maintaining a notable K/D ratio of 3.41.

He hasn't won any ranked solo or duo matches yet.

His YouTube channel

Jigs recently started a YouTube channel named 'JIGS OFFICIAL.' The first video on his channel dates back to August 2020. Since then, he has uploaded ten videos and amassed over 450 thousand subscribers. He also has over 6.9 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He only has an Instagram account. You can visit his profile by clicking here.

