Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur is one of the most prominent figures in PUBG Mobile gaming. After the Government of India imposed a ban on PUBG Mobile in India, Mortal has streamed several games, including Among Us, Valorant, Rocket League, Garena Free Fire, and more.

A few days ago, he even streamed alongside one of the most famous Free Fire YouTubers, Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai.

In this article, we discuss Mortal’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Mortal’s Free Fire ID number

Mortal’s Free Fire ID is 2345006364, and his in-game name is yesmortal.

Mortal’s Stats

Lifetime stats

Mortal registered 18 kills in the only solo game he played, showing his battle royale prowess.

When it comes to the squad mode, the renowned content creator has played ten matches and emerged victorious in four of them, having a 40% win percentage. Mortal has killed 30 enemies and maintained a K/D ratio of 5, with an average damage per match of 1087.

Mortal hasn't played any ranked matches as of now.

Clash Squad Career

Mortal has played 23 matches in the Clash Squad mode, and won in 13 of them with a win rate of 56.52%.

Clash Squad Ranked

Mortal has played two games in the Clash Squad – Ranked Season 4. He has a KDA of 12 in the Ranked Clash Squad mode.

His YouTube channel

Mortal started his journey on YouTube by creating content related to Mini Militia. Following the release of PUBG Mobile, he switched to the popular battle royale. He has uploaded a total of 755 videos and amassed more than 6.23 million subscribers.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media accounts

He is active on Twitter and Instagram.

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

