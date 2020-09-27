Scout vs. Dynamo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Tanmay 'Scout' Singh and Aaditya 'Dynamo' Sawant are two of India's most famous content creators. After PUBG Mobile received a ban in India, they shifted to the next most popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire.

In this article, we compare the stats of Scout and Dynamo in Free Fire.

Also Read: Sooneeta vs BlackPink Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Scout's Free Fire ID and stats

Scout's Free Fire ID is 2339156229.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Scout has played a total of 32 games in the squad mode and triumphed in 13 of them with a win percentage of 40.62%. He has also notched up 127 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 6.68.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played two games and has no victories.

Advertisement

He has also played five solo games and registered ten kills with a decent K/D ratio of 2. However, he is yet to win a solo game.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

Scout has played 11 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and won in 2 of them, having a win rate of 18.18%. He has also racked up 14 kills with a decent K/D ratio of 1.56.

Clash Squad Career

Clash Squad stats

Scout has 16 played games in his Clash Squad career and won all of them. He has notched up 91 kills with a KDA of 3.46.

Dynamo's Free Fire ID and stats

Dynamo's Free Fire ID is 2374955712.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Dynamo has played 26 squad games and emerged victorious in 10 of them, with a win percentage of 38.46%. He has killed 117 opponents at a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 7.31.

He has played two duo games but is yet to win a game in this mode.

Dynamo has also played one solo game.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

Dynamo has played 11 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, winning two of them with a win rate of 18.18%. He hasn't played any other ranked match.

Clash Squad Career

Clash Squad stats

In this mode, Dynamo has played only three games. He has notched up 16 kills at a KDA of 3.80.

Comparison

Both Scout and Dynamo have fantastic stats. When it comes to their squad mode stats, Dynamo is ahead in terms of K/D ratio, while Scout is marginally ahead in the win rate.

When it comes to the ranked mode, both the players have an equal number of games and wins. However, Dynamo has secured more kills and has a better K/D ratio.

In the Clash Squad mode, both the players have maintained a 100% win rate, and Dynamo has a better KDA. However, Scout has played more matches and has more kills to his name.

Also Read: TSG Jash vs. TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?